This Country-Themed Chain Makes Its Famous Biscuits From Scratch Daily

Some assume that all chain restaurants mass produce entire dishes or ingredients to ensure consistency across locations, but certain brands are committed to maintaining homemade recipes for their customers. Such is the case with Cracker Barrel, a setting that feels like stepping into a homey farmhouse upon entry. Served as a side dish or part of classic orders like biscuits and gravy, Cracker Barrel's biscuits are the perfect example of the chain's commitment to its founding principles.

Appearing on menus since the restaurant began, the biscuits are baked from scratch each day in dedicated biscuit ovens at each location. Instead of using pre-made dough or cooking frozen biscuits, Cracker Barrel biscuits are one of the items that helps separate the chain from its competition, even when more than 825,000 biscuits are baked daily. Cracker Barrel's National Buttermilk Biscuit Day emphasizes its commitment to this offering.

With a tender crumb and tangy flavor, Cracker Barrel's biscuits are meant to sop up gravy, coat with butter, or dip into soups. When slathered with apple butter or one of the homemade strawberry, blackberry, and grape jellies, these pillowy biscuits showcase what some customers have dubbed a signature item at the restaurants.