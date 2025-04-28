The Foolproof Method For Cooking Frozen Biscuits Without An Oven

Frozen biscuits are a really useful food to keep stocked. You can use them as an easy and tasty base for your egg sandwich, serve them as a simple, carby side with your casserole, or dress them up with macerated strawberries for a simple and sweet dessert.

Most frozen biscuits come with simple instructions for baking them, often pointing to the conventional oven as the best appliance to bake them in. However, not only do clunky home ovens take a lot of time to preheat, but you could warm up your entire home in the process — which can spell disaster on an already hot summer day.

If you want to expedite the baking process, pop your frozen biscuits into the air fryer instead of a conventional oven. You won't need to defrost your biscuits; just place them in a single layer in your air fryer basket. Since the air circulates around the biscuits, flipping isn't necessary. After about 15 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit, your biscuits will come out of the air-fryer perfectly golden brown and ready to be put to use in an array of recipes.