The Foolproof Method For Cooking Frozen Biscuits Without An Oven
Frozen biscuits are a really useful food to keep stocked. You can use them as an easy and tasty base for your egg sandwich, serve them as a simple, carby side with your casserole, or dress them up with macerated strawberries for a simple and sweet dessert.
Most frozen biscuits come with simple instructions for baking them, often pointing to the conventional oven as the best appliance to bake them in. However, not only do clunky home ovens take a lot of time to preheat, but you could warm up your entire home in the process — which can spell disaster on an already hot summer day.
If you want to expedite the baking process, pop your frozen biscuits into the air fryer instead of a conventional oven. You won't need to defrost your biscuits; just place them in a single layer in your air fryer basket. Since the air circulates around the biscuits, flipping isn't necessary. After about 15 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit, your biscuits will come out of the air-fryer perfectly golden brown and ready to be put to use in an array of recipes.
An air fryer helps get canned biscuits on the table faster
It turns out that this air fryer hack doesn't just work for frozen biscuits; it can also be used for refrigerated biscuit dough as well. Air frying canned biscuits will elevate their texture, and you can get your biscuits on the table even sooner than you would with a frozen variety.
You don't need to preheat your air fryer before placing your biscuit rounds into the basket and baking them. Since the dough is sticky, you may want to layer parchment paper in the basket or give it a quick spritz with non-stick cooking spray before hitting the "on" button. This simple step, which can also be used for frozen biscuits, can help expedite the cleaning process. After about five minutes have passed, you can flip your biscuits over and cook them for a few more minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit on the other side before powering off the tabletop appliance and serving your biscuits.