Customers Once Flocked To This Indiana Bakery Chain — Now It Only Exists On Grocery Store Shelves

Before national bakery chains arrived in Indiana, families waited in line at a local bakery for fresh goods. Roselyn Bakery became a beloved destination for many Hoosiers, and the recipes drew customers from across the region. The treats were so well received that a cookbook documented ingredients and methods, and aspiring bakers set out to try to replicate the flavors at home.

Founded in 1943 by the John Clark family, Roselyn Bakery began with humble roots before expanding into a multi-location business. Cakes, breads, and pastries offered both daily treats and sweets ordered for special occasions. "When I was a little girl my dad would always take me to Roselyn's on our way to my grandparents' house since it was up the street from there," recalled a customer on Facebook. "He would always let me get a smiley face cookie with yellow royal icing and chocolate icing for the eyes and smile." Pecan tea cookies, cream horns, sweetheart coffee cake, gingerbread cookies, and Danish dandies were baked from scratch and served fresh.