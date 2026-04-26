How To Cook The Best Burgers On Cast Iron

There's nothing like a juicy burger hot off the grill, with its rich, smoky flavors and undertones of char. Well, almost nothing. Let's not forget burgers cooked in a cast iron skillet. Grilling is all about the smoke and sizzle, but you can really only get that world-class sear from a scorching hot, heavy-as-heck cast iron pan. As a chef and recipe designer with a passion for burgers, I find the crisp, caramelized browning from cast iron can't be beaten.

While you might have your own methods, techniques, and recipes for making burgers, it's always good to review the fundamentals. That's why it's essential to understand the basics of cooking burgers in a cast iron pan before experimenting or adding your own pizzazz. Once we've nailed down the basics, it's your job to show some culinary creativity. There are endless tips and tricks for cooking burgers on cast iron, as well as mistakes you'll want to avoid, so let's set you up for success and review the process.