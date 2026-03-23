Ina Garten's 15-Minute Rule For Gourmet Smashed Cheeseburgers

Ina Garten is the queen of crafting gourmet recipes that are still easy for novice home cooks to follow. And she often offers helpful tips that make the process even more foolproof, such as the 15-minute rule she uses to make gourmet smash burgers. After mixing up ground beef and seasonings and forming patties, she recommends popping the burgers into the freezer for exactly 15 minutes.

This flash freezing method is the best technique to cook thick, restaurant-style burgers, as the fat in the burgers will get cold enough in the freezer to solidify. This means that it won't melt as quickly when it hits the hot pan, preventing overcooking and ensuring your patties cook to a perfect medium-rare without drying out. When you smash the cold burgers in a hot cast-iron skillet, the rough edges will crisp up perfectly, and the patties will develop a nice crust on the outside while staying juicy on the inside.

Garten's recipe for smashed hamburgers with caramelized onions, shared on Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa," via YouTube, calls for 80% lean ground beef seasoned with salt, pepper, and dry mustard, which gives the homemade burger patties a tasty kick. The burgers are then topped with caramelized red onions and freshly grated Gruyère cheese. The recipe makes four thick, juicy burgers that are cooked inside on a skillet, though you could cook them on your grill as well.