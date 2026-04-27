The Worst Walmart Bettergoods Frozen Dessert Straight Up Tastes Like Medicine

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If you're vegan or otherwise avoiding dairy, the frozen dessert realm has come a long way in the last decade. Whether made with coconuts and cashews or almonds and oats, there are many solid brands shoppers can choose from nowadays when making plant-based ice creams. But without the addition of oils or thickeners, oats aren't always the best substitute for rich cream. In our ranking of 17 Walmart Bettergoods frozen desserts, it was the Plant-Based Strawberry Oat Milk Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert that came in dead last.

Despite claims that the non-dairy frozen dessert contains "sun-ripened strawberries blended in creamy oat milk," our reviewer noted that the flavor better matched the bubblegum-pink color of the ice cream, more akin to bubblegum-flavored antibiotic medicine than strawberries. In addition to the taste distinctly lacking in real fruity flavor, the texture also leaves much to be desired.

Instead of offering a creamy texture, the results are fluffier and more aerated, melting strangely while eating. While, of course, it's unreasonable to expect plant-based ice creams to be as decadently creamy and smooth as traditional ice cream, there are plenty of brands making dairy-free ice creams that have much more pleasant textures which more closely resemble regular ice cream. Oats and oat milk, unfortunately, are just not the best non-dairy milk substitute for rich, silky ice cream.