For Anyone Bored With Bland Fish, This Hidden Gem Will Have You Hooked

Fish is one of the best things you can incorporate into your diet. It's affordable, flavorful, and packed with omega-3s and other essential vitamins. But the same old options can get boring, especially if you stick to a mild white fish or stockpile salmon in the freezer. That's where some of the more unique types of fish like red mullet come in. We spoke to Nana Darkwah, executive chef of Ocean Hai in Clearwater Beach, Florida, who explains why you should consider this seafood offering.

"Red mullet is a semi-fatty fish that may not be very familiar or easily accessible for home cooks unless you have the right vendor," Darkwah notes. "It's best cooked whole and can be marinated with chili, garlic, and thyme for several hours or overnight to develop its flavor." Red Mullet is a rich, highly prized bottom-dwelling fish, and extremely popular in the Mediterranean. It's known for its shellfish-like taste and delicate flesh, and for developing a deep, pronounced flavor when soaked in marinades.

In keeping with the Mediterranean theme, olive oil is a good base for the marinade, but melted butter will also do the trick. Lemon juice and cumin are great additions, but if you're short for time, all you really need is a little salt to make red mullet shine. And it's some of the best seafood to use to make an ultra-rich bouillabaisse too.