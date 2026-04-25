For Anyone Bored With Bland Fish, This Hidden Gem Will Have You Hooked
Fish is one of the best things you can incorporate into your diet. It's affordable, flavorful, and packed with omega-3s and other essential vitamins. But the same old options can get boring, especially if you stick to a mild white fish or stockpile salmon in the freezer. That's where some of the more unique types of fish like red mullet come in. We spoke to Nana Darkwah, executive chef of Ocean Hai in Clearwater Beach, Florida, who explains why you should consider this seafood offering.
"Red mullet is a semi-fatty fish that may not be very familiar or easily accessible for home cooks unless you have the right vendor," Darkwah notes. "It's best cooked whole and can be marinated with chili, garlic, and thyme for several hours or overnight to develop its flavor." Red Mullet is a rich, highly prized bottom-dwelling fish, and extremely popular in the Mediterranean. It's known for its shellfish-like taste and delicate flesh, and for developing a deep, pronounced flavor when soaked in marinades.
In keeping with the Mediterranean theme, olive oil is a good base for the marinade, but melted butter will also do the trick. Lemon juice and cumin are great additions, but if you're short for time, all you really need is a little salt to make red mullet shine. And it's some of the best seafood to use to make an ultra-rich bouillabaisse too.
How to cook red mullet
As for how to prepare red mullet, this chef has his preferences. "It can then be fried or roasted in the oven," Darkwah explains, "and the head can be used to make broth, adding even more depth to dishes." Of course, it can be grilled or steamed, too. Additionally, the bones can also be used to make a perfect seafood stock — and you can fry up the livers, which are a delicacy.
Red Mullet is caught in the waters around the British Isles, West Africa, and southern European countries like Italy, France, and Spain. It's not as common to find red mullet in American markets, but it is imported to the U.S., so you may have some good fortune at specialty stores and local fishmongers. Sometime between August and October is your best bet for the best catch, just look for a bright red color.
Similar to smelts, Andrew Zimmern suggests pan frying this tiny fish, cooking it whole. While you don't eat the bones, they should be kept intact as they impart moisture into the flesh while cooking. The pin bones usually stay attached to the main bone, so they're easy to eat around and the skin gets deliciously crispy, especially when pan fried. Red mullet may be forgiving but be careful not to overcook it. Just under 10 minutes in a hot pan or 15 minutes in the oven at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit should do it. You'll be a convert in no time.