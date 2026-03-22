Do you plan to put together a classic French bouillabaisse recipe but don't know what type of seafood to include to make the dish ultra-rich? To answer this question, we consulted Evan Leichtling, chef and owner of Seattle's Off Alley restaurant. Leichtling states that the best seafood to include in an ultra-rich bouillabaisse is a medley of seafood, starting with "a collection of rockfish."

As the chef explains, "Traditional bouillabaisse, from my experience in Marseille where it's from, is made from a combination of rockfish that are easily sourced in that region." Rockfish, per Leichtling, are both abundant and generally inexpensive, making them quite accessible. In the U.S., rockfish usually costs under eight dollars a pound (or $7.37 a pound at Costco). It is usually less expensive than salmon, which can cost around $14 a pound for the farmed Atlantic variety. "Generally, it will be a mix of available rockfish," Leichtling adds, "as it's easily accessible for soup."

Then, to further enhance your classic bouillabaisse, making it ultra-rich, the chef recommends adding even more seafood. Leichtling notes that the best additions include "eels for their collagen, with the higher value red mullet, John Dory, and dorade to add enhanced value and flavor."