The Best Seafood To Use For An Ultra-Rich Bouillabaisse
Do you plan to put together a classic French bouillabaisse recipe but don't know what type of seafood to include to make the dish ultra-rich? To answer this question, we consulted Evan Leichtling, chef and owner of Seattle's Off Alley restaurant. Leichtling states that the best seafood to include in an ultra-rich bouillabaisse is a medley of seafood, starting with "a collection of rockfish."
As the chef explains, "Traditional bouillabaisse, from my experience in Marseille where it's from, is made from a combination of rockfish that are easily sourced in that region." Rockfish, per Leichtling, are both abundant and generally inexpensive, making them quite accessible. In the U.S., rockfish usually costs under eight dollars a pound (or $7.37 a pound at Costco). It is usually less expensive than salmon, which can cost around $14 a pound for the farmed Atlantic variety. "Generally, it will be a mix of available rockfish," Leichtling adds, "as it's easily accessible for soup."
Then, to further enhance your classic bouillabaisse, making it ultra-rich, the chef recommends adding even more seafood. Leichtling notes that the best additions include "eels for their collagen, with the higher value red mullet, John Dory, and dorade to add enhanced value and flavor."
Use rockfish or monkfish as the base of a great bouillabaisse before adding more seafood
While Leichtling suggests not skipping out on using rockfish as the base seafood, there's another type of fish that is a great foundational ingredient for this iconic French dish. It's also a good substitution for when rockfish may not be in season. "Small monkfish are very, very often used in bouillabaisse," the chef notes, "as they are a firm-fleshed fish that add a lot of texture, and collagen to the soup alongside the eels."
Another advantage to using monkfish is that it can trick your palate into thinking you're chewing on lobster, all while helping you save money without losing that ultra-rich taste. "Monkfish is called poor man's lobster," Leichtling notes. Of course, he wouldn't judge either if you end up using real lobster in your bouillabaisse. As he points out, lobster can "really up the texture and flavor of the soup."
In following Leichtling's tips, you'll be making restaurant-worthy and rich-tasting bouillabaisse in no time. Now that you know what's the best seafood to include in the dish, check out what Trader Joe's seafood to buy and what to avoid this week. Just be sure to remember that it's a major red flag if you can't spot certain certifications on seafood packaging when you shop for groceries.