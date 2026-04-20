The Tiny, Affordable Fish Andrew Zimmern Suggests For Easy Pan Frying

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Andrew Zimmern knows a thing or two about seafood. The famous chef and television personality is a staunch climate and food activist and grew up fishing and working in seafood restaurants around his native New York. Zimmern even just released "The Blue Food Cookbook," that's dedicated to sustainable seafood, and where he explores all of the ways people can eat, cook, and shop responsibly — he also explains how to do all of it on a budget. One of his top tips is to buy some of the overlooked types of fish, such as one of his personal favorites: smelts.

Found in both lakes and off the coast of the U.S., smelts are a tiny, herring-like type of fish known for their delicate texture and mild, slightly sweet flavor. They're so small that they're actually served bone-in, which tends to turn people off. Smelts are also an oily fish, and although that means they're packed with omega-3s, this too gives them a bad rap. But even the harshest of skeptics can change their minds when foods are prepared correctly, and Zimmern says the best way to prepare smelts is to pan fry them.

His method is a departure from the deep-fried treatment that smelts usually receive, but it's a lot healthier and it really showcases the fish's flavor. You'll still get a crisp texture, just with a lot less oil. He told The Takeout, "Dredge them lightly in seasoned flour or rice flour, flash fry until crisp, and hit them with salt and lemon the second they leave the oil."