This Tiny Fish Is Easy To Fry Whole, And You Don't Have To Worry About The Bones

It's a universal struggle, trying to pick tiny fish bones out of the otherwise perfectly flaky fish. You spend a good chunk of time either meticulously plucking them out before cooking or anxiously going through the meat later on, wondering what happens if you accidentally eat a fish bone. No matter what, it's generally an unpleasant, time-consuming, and unfortunately, unskippable process — unless it's smelt fish you're eating. Minimum effort goes a long way with this fish, and that includes skipping right over the much-dreaded deboning.

At the fish market, you can easily spot smelt fish from their sleek and slender, roughly 6-inch-long bodies, gleaming with a silver sheen. This freshwater variety is native to the Northern Hemisphere, often found in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans — more specifically, in the areas of Lakes Michigan and Superior. Their spawning season is in April, when you can catch them with dip-nets by using lights to lure them into shallow streams during the night.

Peculiarly enough, smelt fish are known for having a fresh scent often described as cucumber-like. In terms of flavor, they are subtle in nature, often layered with a sweet, buttery undertone and fall-apart tender flesh. One of the fish's most outstanding culinary features is their bones, which turn edibly soft when cooked. In fact, you can cook the entire fish whole — with bones, head, and tails on – and have the most exciting time feasting on the different textures.