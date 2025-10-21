This Tiny Fish Is Easy To Fry Whole, And You Don't Have To Worry About The Bones
It's a universal struggle, trying to pick tiny fish bones out of the otherwise perfectly flaky fish. You spend a good chunk of time either meticulously plucking them out before cooking or anxiously going through the meat later on, wondering what happens if you accidentally eat a fish bone. No matter what, it's generally an unpleasant, time-consuming, and unfortunately, unskippable process — unless it's smelt fish you're eating. Minimum effort goes a long way with this fish, and that includes skipping right over the much-dreaded deboning.
At the fish market, you can easily spot smelt fish from their sleek and slender, roughly 6-inch-long bodies, gleaming with a silver sheen. This freshwater variety is native to the Northern Hemisphere, often found in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans — more specifically, in the areas of Lakes Michigan and Superior. Their spawning season is in April, when you can catch them with dip-nets by using lights to lure them into shallow streams during the night.
Peculiarly enough, smelt fish are known for having a fresh scent often described as cucumber-like. In terms of flavor, they are subtle in nature, often layered with a sweet, buttery undertone and fall-apart tender flesh. One of the fish's most outstanding culinary features is their bones, which turn edibly soft when cooked. In fact, you can cook the entire fish whole — with bones, head, and tails on – and have the most exciting time feasting on the different textures.
Cook smelt fish however you like
Frying might just be the best way to familiarize yourself with smelt fish. One of the best types of fish that hold up well to frying, they've got the full package: blisteringly crispy on the outside and soft flesh inside, with the occasional bone crunch faintly snapping in between. The process is as simple as dredging the fish in a batter, then deep-frying or pan-frying them in batches. You can alternate between a regular flour batter, a beer rendition, or even tempura to experiment with different ways to flavor fried fish. A cornmeal coating also works, and it's even better when it's matched with a corn dressing.
A basket full of fried smelt will make a fantastic appetizer or side dish; just keep it company with a dipping sauce. Some prefer the Mediterranean lightness of a lemon-caper aioli; others embody Japanese cuisine's umami depth through a mixture of soy sauce, mirin, and dashi stock. Not only that, you can also stuff them into tacos for a refreshing twist on this familiar dish, or serve them over your favorite grains for a hearty, simple dinner.
Frying is not the only route, however. You can also roast smelt fish. Toss it with a marinade beforehand, and you will have the most gorgeous flavor-drenched fish. Broiling smelt fish is another fantastic option, especially as a grilling shortcut. Coat them with spoonfuls of tomato sauce or salsa, and you've got the perfect summer dish. That said, you can still grill smelt fish on a griddle and top them off with your chosen sauce for a restaurant-worthy dish in less than 30 minutes.