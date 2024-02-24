What Happens If You Accidentally Eat A Fish Bone?

We've all been there: One moment, you're devouring a whole fish and the next, a bone has maneuvered its way into your throat. You may try to cough it out or swallow it, but every minute movement seems to send each sharp point deeper into the sides of your throat. Whichever route you take, it's bound to hurt all the same. If you fear this happening again, here's what to do.

Few moments in life are more painful than swallowing a fish bone. If it's not coming up, you may simply accept your fate and try to chug water to force it down. While this is a good idea, drinking olive oil is better. The oil works to lubricate your throat, allowing the bone to slide down more easily. Acidic liquids that soften bones might work in this situation, as well. A can of soda or shot of apple cider vinegar could help to weaken the bone — just make sure not to drink too much vinegar as it can cause irritation. Certain thick or sticky foods are another option for flushing the bone down. Soaking a bite of bread in water and then consuming it is a classic trick that brings the bone down with it. This could also work with a peanut butter-covered banana or marshmallow, since the bone can stick into the food rather than your throat.