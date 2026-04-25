For Just $1.25, This Dollar Tree Find May Turn You Into A Burger Patty Pro

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A hamburger patty can make or break a good hamburger. Even with a drool-worthy burger recipe, a misshapen patty can result in an uneven cook and inconsistent texture. A hamburger patty press can help solve some of these challenges, and Dollar Tree's $1.25 Cooking Concepts option is an affordable one.

The tool is straightforward and can upgrade a beginner's burger game. "I have had this burger press for years. Patty comes out easily with a tap. The large size leaves room for shrinkage," remarked a Dollar Tree shopper, only wishing that a double-square sliders option was also sold. "It's easy to use and it does bring your burgers to a good size," added another.

The non-stick aluminum press works by flattening ground meat or veggie-based burger ingredients into a round, uniform shape. If you've flipped patties that have crispy, well-done edges and a frustratingly rare middle, this press can help ensure the entire patty is symmetrical and cooked to perfection.