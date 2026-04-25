For Just $1.25, This Dollar Tree Find May Turn You Into A Burger Patty Pro
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A hamburger patty can make or break a good hamburger. Even with a drool-worthy burger recipe, a misshapen patty can result in an uneven cook and inconsistent texture. A hamburger patty press can help solve some of these challenges, and Dollar Tree's $1.25 Cooking Concepts option is an affordable one.
The tool is straightforward and can upgrade a beginner's burger game. "I have had this burger press for years. Patty comes out easily with a tap. The large size leaves room for shrinkage," remarked a Dollar Tree shopper, only wishing that a double-square sliders option was also sold. "It's easy to use and it does bring your burgers to a good size," added another.
The non-stick aluminum press works by flattening ground meat or veggie-based burger ingredients into a round, uniform shape. If you've flipped patties that have crispy, well-done edges and a frustratingly rare middle, this press can help ensure the entire patty is symmetrical and cooked to perfection.
A hamburger press purchase with a picture-perfect payoff
In addition to a well-cooked burger, the ready-to-use hamburger press can also help keep portions consistent. Knowing just how many hamburgers you can make out of a pound can make planning for your next cookout a little easier. The peace of mind is worth the price point, joining a list of other affordable tools and baking supplies stocked at Dollar Tree.
Customers have also noticed that ground meat doesn't get stuck in the mold after it is pressed down, and the patties stay compact when flipped over on the grill. One cook made 30 patties in under 15 minutes using the press. The ease of use can help any chef form easy smash burgers destined for the grill, but those wanting an easy and quick cleanup should know that the hamburger press is not dishwasher safe. After the barbecue is over, you'll need to be prepared to hand-wash the press.