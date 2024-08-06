Cook Cooking Tips

Here's How Many Hamburgers You Can Make Out Of A Pound

hamburgers on grill with spatula Homner Pop / 500px/Getty Images
By Andy Sahadeo

There's never a bad time to break out the hamburgers. Plump, juicy, and topped off with lettuce and tomatoes to provide the perfect contrast, hamburgers are a quintessential American staple all year round. And though you could always opt for a classic premade burger, it's worth taking the extra few minutes to make burgers from scratch using ground beef.

Whether you're a meal prepper or just planning for a cookout, buying ground beef in bulk usually is an economical choice. The lower cost-per-pound saves money and multiple trips to the store. That said, if you grab a pound of ground beef, you're probably wondering how many burgers you can get out of your purchase. As we know, there are 16 ounces in a pound — so hypothetically, you could squeeze four hamburgers out of that pound, give or take. For reference, 4-ounce patties are what you'll typically find at a barbecue, and that tends to be the size of your average smash burger, too

If you're feeling adventurous, however, you could opt for two 2-ounce smash burgers stacked on top of one another for a crispier delight. Don't feel beholden to the 4-ounce metric, though; you could also shape yourself two 8-ounce burgers — the chunky size you might find at your local restaurant — for a more satiating bite. Play around with the sizes to find what suits you best.

Making the most of your hamburgers

burger patties with blue cheese crumbles Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

If you opt for making hamburgers from scratch, ground beef offers the perfect level of malleability in the kitchen. Take a page of out Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's playbook with this blue cheese-stuffed burger. Using the 4-ounce metric we previously discussed, McGlinn mixes the burger meat with a healthy dose of salt, pepper, chopped rosemary, and Worcestershire sauce before shaping into patties and tossing decadent blue cheese crumbles in the center. The end result is burgers with a salty-savory-sweet flavor profile unlike any other (McGlinn also uses baked pears in the recipe for the sweet note) — and they take less than a half hour to make.

Another twist on the classic homemade hamburger worth checking out is the quesadilla burger. Think about it: Quesadillas, burgers ... what's there not to like?! With this recipe, you can shape burgers to your preference; the rub, however, lies within the overall prep. Instead of sliding your cooked patty onto a bun, you'll instead toss it onto a melty, cheesy tortilla on the stove before topping off with lettuce and tomatoes. Replicate the tortilla and cheese combo sans patty to make a top bun and you're all set. Be sure to serve them with a side of pico de gallo or chipotle mayo for an added tang.

