Here's How Many Hamburgers You Can Make Out Of A Pound
There's never a bad time to break out the hamburgers. Plump, juicy, and topped off with lettuce and tomatoes to provide the perfect contrast, hamburgers are a quintessential American staple all year round. And though you could always opt for a classic premade burger, it's worth taking the extra few minutes to make burgers from scratch using ground beef.
Whether you're a meal prepper or just planning for a cookout, buying ground beef in bulk usually is an economical choice. The lower cost-per-pound saves money and multiple trips to the store. That said, if you grab a pound of ground beef, you're probably wondering how many burgers you can get out of your purchase. As we know, there are 16 ounces in a pound — so hypothetically, you could squeeze four hamburgers out of that pound, give or take. For reference, 4-ounce patties are what you'll typically find at a barbecue, and that tends to be the size of your average smash burger, too
If you're feeling adventurous, however, you could opt for two 2-ounce smash burgers stacked on top of one another for a crispier delight. Don't feel beholden to the 4-ounce metric, though; you could also shape yourself two 8-ounce burgers — the chunky size you might find at your local restaurant — for a more satiating bite. Play around with the sizes to find what suits you best.
Making the most of your hamburgers
If you opt for making hamburgers from scratch, ground beef offers the perfect level of malleability in the kitchen. Take a page of out Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's playbook with this blue cheese-stuffed burger. Using the 4-ounce metric we previously discussed, McGlinn mixes the burger meat with a healthy dose of salt, pepper, chopped rosemary, and Worcestershire sauce before shaping into patties and tossing decadent blue cheese crumbles in the center. The end result is burgers with a salty-savory-sweet flavor profile unlike any other (McGlinn also uses baked pears in the recipe for the sweet note) — and they take less than a half hour to make.
Another twist on the classic homemade hamburger worth checking out is the quesadilla burger. Think about it: Quesadillas, burgers ... what's there not to like?! With this recipe, you can shape burgers to your preference; the rub, however, lies within the overall prep. Instead of sliding your cooked patty onto a bun, you'll instead toss it onto a melty, cheesy tortilla on the stove before topping off with lettuce and tomatoes. Replicate the tortilla and cheese combo sans patty to make a top bun and you're all set. Be sure to serve them with a side of pico de gallo or chipotle mayo for an added tang.