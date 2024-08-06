Here's How Many Hamburgers You Can Make Out Of A Pound

There's never a bad time to break out the hamburgers. Plump, juicy, and topped off with lettuce and tomatoes to provide the perfect contrast, hamburgers are a quintessential American staple all year round. And though you could always opt for a classic premade burger, it's worth taking the extra few minutes to make burgers from scratch using ground beef.

Whether you're a meal prepper or just planning for a cookout, buying ground beef in bulk usually is an economical choice. The lower cost-per-pound saves money and multiple trips to the store. That said, if you grab a pound of ground beef, you're probably wondering how many burgers you can get out of your purchase. As we know, there are 16 ounces in a pound — so hypothetically, you could squeeze four hamburgers out of that pound, give or take. For reference, 4-ounce patties are what you'll typically find at a barbecue, and that tends to be the size of your average smash burger, too

If you're feeling adventurous, however, you could opt for two 2-ounce smash burgers stacked on top of one another for a crispier delight. Don't feel beholden to the 4-ounce metric, though; you could also shape yourself two 8-ounce burgers — the chunky size you might find at your local restaurant — for a more satiating bite. Play around with the sizes to find what suits you best.