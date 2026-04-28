Forget Chain Protein Coffee — A Dietitian Recommends This Instead

The protein diet boom has been trending for years but really exploded in 2025. You can buy everything with added protein these days, from Legendary's protein pastries to protein water. If you are a regular coffee drinker, you've probably seen protein-infused coffee drinks at Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Dutch Bros, and other chains. Options range from matcha to lattes to cold foam, all with added protein. With so many choices, it can be hard to figure out which one is going to give you the maximum protein boost for your buck. Your best option may be to skip them altogether and take the DIY path.

Tasting Table spoke to Angel Luk, a registered dietitian, to get her insight into the trend. "Protein coffee is essentially coffee mixed with protein powder, or sometimes it comes in a premade, shelf stable shake format," she said. "Coffee does not naturally contain protein unless you add it in via milk or dairy alternatives. By adding protein powder, the fortified coffee, if you will, helps provide 4 calories per gram of protein added."

These drinks can cost a pretty penny at coffee chains, and Luk offers a simple solution: "I would suggest making this at home simply by combining protein powder, coffee, and ice together." Starbucks uses 27 to 36 grams of whey protein isolate per drink, so you could buy your own powder and add a similar amount at home. There are plenty of other ways to add protein to your coffee, too.