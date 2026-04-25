The Worst Grocery Store Bakery Cinnamon Roll Comes From A Popular Budget-Friendly Chain

There aren't many foods lauded for being doughy, gooey, and sickeningly sweet, but cinnamon rolls manage the description in the most decadent fashion. When shopping for this sticky treat, most find that grocery store bakery cinnamon rolls offer a solid middle ground between canned cinnamon roll brands and those from a fancy artisanal bakery. We tasted 8 grocery store bakery cinnamon rolls, ranking them according to flavor, pastry texture, cinnamon, filling, and the gooey glazy topping. Unfortunately, not all of them passed the taste test with flying colors. And the worst grocery store bakery cinnamon roll comes from Aldi.

Aldi holds up their budget-friendly reputation by pricing the Aldi Bake Shop cinnamon rolls at $3.69 for a package of 8. But a low price couldn't save these artificial-tasting, ultra-manufactured rolls from last place. Upon first glance, these cinnamon rolls look like they were stamped out of an industrial cookie cutter, then painted with a perfectly measured layer of white glaze. They could have been sold in individual two-packs like the Hostess or Little Debbie cakes you'd pick up at a convenience store. Indeed these cinnamon rolls are made off-site and delivered to Aldi bakeries; the Bake Shop label seems a little misleading, as these are not freshly made by Aldi. And the taste and texture were as underwhelming as you'd expect from a mass manufactured product. The dough was unpleasantly chewy, the cinnamon filling nondescript, and the glaze just tasted like liquified powdered sugar. Even when we warmed them up in the microwave or toaster oven, the taste and texture remained irredeemable.