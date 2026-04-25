Costco Has Purchase Limits On Certain Items — What To Know Before Stocking Up

Several social media users have shared examples of instances when they've accidentally stumbled upon a purchase limit. "I picked up 3 without seeing that there was a 2-item limit," explained a customer on a Facebook post, continuing that when they "scanned the 3rd item, it gave an error and requested a manager." Another shopper shared a similar experience on Reddit, saying, "In the past, I was trying to stock up on consumables that typically go on sale twice a year ... the register flagged the items." One supposed Costco employee on Reddit even recounted a story where they "canceled a lady's membership for buying 10 cans (limit was 2)" — consider this among the Costco rules you don't even want to think about breaking.

There are also plenty of shoppers who've never experienced a policy limit being enforced. "I've never had an issue," said one Reddit user, while another Redditor in the same thread pointed out that they "buy the limit multiple times in the same day." A shopper on this Facebook post said, "Even during COVID, limits were never enforced. I could buy the items, put them in my car, then walk back in and buy multiples of the same item without any issues whatsoever."

Before you get any big ideas to stock up on your favorite Costco items, it's worth brushing up on these 15 insider secrets seasoned Costco shoppers know. Additionally, always check the signage for item limits so you're not left with a sad surprise at the register.