9 Seafood Buffet Red Flags That Should Send You Running

We love a buffet — there's something thrilling about being able to choose from so many different types of food, all laid in front of you. And seafood buffets can be particularly fun, since you get to choose from a wide array of food items that tend to be on the pricier end of the spectrum. But at the same time, seafood buffets can also be kind of dicey on the food safety front. After all, whenever seafood stays unrefrigerated and at room temperature for a longer period of time (generally two hours or more), you're opening yourself up to the risk of food poisoning. Therefore, you need to have a good sense of whether the seafood buffet you're eating at is hygienic enough to enjoy the food there without worry.

That's why we consulted food safety experts to learn about some of the most common seafood buffet red flags that should alert you that you might be at risk. We spoke to Mark McShane, chef and food safety expert at Level 3 Food Hygiene Certificate, and Dr. Naheed Ali, health expert, physician, and senior contributor at Vera Clinic, who outlined what you should be on the lookout for the next time you go to a seafood buffet. If you notice any of the following red flags, you might want to find somewhere else to eat. (And whatever you do, don't make these buffet mistakes.)