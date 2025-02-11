How To Create The Ultimate Seafood Tower At Home

You're planning a dinner party at home, and you want the centerpiece of your appetizer display to really stand out. Plates of hot and cold apps are cute, but nothing encompasses the elusive words of Iggy Azalea — "I'm so fancy, you already know" — like a seafood tower. Tall, opulent, and brimming with fresh, raw fish and shellfish, a seafood tower is a real show of homemade decadence. And while you may think the best seafood towers can only be enjoyed at upscale restaurants, that's not necessarily the case. With the right tools, accessories, and a quality seafood supplier, any shellfish enthusiast worth their weight in oyster pearls can absolutely create the ultimate ode to crustaceans at home.

To get some insight on just how to create this seafood experience, I spoke with three chefs who know a thing or two about this type of architecture: Chef Noah Poses of The Fulton in New York City, Chef Guillaume Thivet of Grand Brasserie in New York City, and Chef Frank Zelaya of Peter Luger Steakhouse in Las Vegas. From the tools and accessories you need and tips for presentation to sourcing and choosing the best possible fish, there's a method to building the seafood tower of your wildest mollusk-infused dreams. And if you put the insight from these chefs into action, it can come together with ease.

Follow this guide to creating your homemade salute to shellfish, and prepare to dazzle your dinner party guests and yourself.

