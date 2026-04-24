The Common Garlic Mistake That's Ruining Your Italian Dishes

No matter which of the very best Italian dishes you crave, odds are it probably starts with a foundation of sautéed garlic to impart an inimitable aromatic savoriness. While sautéing garlic in a saucepan sounds straightforward, it's surprising how most of us are probably blundering the technique. We spoke with Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant and host of "Live! From Jasper's Restaurant," who said that a common mistake is throwing chopped garlic directly into hot oil.

"We never ever put chopped garlic in hot oil," says Mirabile. "Always heat your pan and add the oil and take the pan off the stove and add the garlic and stir. As you continue to stir, the garlic will cook just enough." Garlic is a delicate ingredient that is prone to burning, and it only takes a split second to go from aromatic to burnt and bitter. So, a gentle, cautious approach is best because, according to Mirabile, the "longer] you cook it, the more bitter the garlic becomes."

Heat a modest amount of oil in a saucepan over medium heat for a temperature that will bloom the garlic flavors without scorching it. Of course, timing is everything when it comes to sautéing garlic as the foundational ingredient for your Italian dish. "Right when it begins to brown, make sure you add your sauce, or whatever else you're going to add to the dish," the chef notes, "to stop the actual garlic-cooking process."