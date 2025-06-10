Skip The Mess Of Grating Garlic With This Freezing Hack

Garlic-loving cinephiles won't soon forget the iconic scene in "Goodfellas" when Paulie meticulously slices garlic with a razor blade. The garlic was sliced "so thin that it used to liquify in the pan with just a little oil," a voiceover Ray Liotta waxes. "It's a very good system." Indeed — but, on busy weeknights, most home cooks don't have the time for razor-shaving their cloves. Still, that doesn't mean foodies should have to sacrifice dimensional flavor to get dinner on the table. Simply peel a big batch of garlic cloves, then pop 'em in a resealable container, and stick 'em in the freezer for later use.

Forget mincing. Skip the mess and grab a microplane or a zester. Both of these tools are equipped with ultra-sharp blades and an ergonomic handle for easy grating and manipulation. The finest blade section on a box grater will also work, but is less ideal, as more of that fine garlic and juice can get lost. Just rub those bulbs one at a time back and forth over the sharp blades (no need to thaw). By grating those frozen garlic bulbs directly into a small dish, there's no mincing mess to clean up, and all of the garlic juice ends up in your recipes rather than smeared on the countertop or cutting board, eliminating food waste and expediting your hands-on prep work. Plus, that delicate minced garlic will quickly dissolve with just a little oil (here's lookin' at you, Paulie).