Bored Of Burgers? Grilled Salmon Reinvents Sliders In The Tastiest Way
Whether you're trying to cut down your red meat consumption or you're simply not in the mood for all-beef burgers, grilled salmon is an excellent substitution. Containing plenty of vitamins, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, making this swap will leave you with a filling, nutritious meal you'll want to recreate again and again. Luckily, we've got a recipe for the ultimate salmon sliders, which feature a slightly-spicy rub and an avocado crema. They're a healthy and easy meal to prepare on busy weeknights, and they're an excellent excuse to switch up your barbecue game.
Beyond the health benefits, salmon gives your burger a whole new textural experience. When done right, its crispy skin and buttery, flaky texture gives that first bite a bit more depth than you'd get from a simple beef patty. Its flavor is more subtle than beef, too, meaning it pairs excellently with those bright-tasting ingredients like dill, lemon, and avocado.
To make these, you'll start by making a spice blend to rub on the salmon. You'll sear the salmon in oil to your preferred color while whipping up the avocado crema, which contains sour cream, garlic, salt, and lime juice. Then, you'll assemble everything on brioche buns, or your favorite go-to rolls. We topped ours with microgreens, but there are plenty of ways you can customize these.
Give salmon sliders a personal touch with your favorite toppings
Homemade avocado crema and a simple handful of microgreens keeps things light and fresh, but feel free to get creative with your salmon sliders. Unlike salmon burgers, which are basically never worth making, these sliders are ultra-simple to prepare and assemble, so you'll have time to put some extra thought into additional toppings.
If avocado isn't your thing, try whipping up a simple garlic aioli to spread on your slider buns instead. Garlic and salmon pair extremely well, and the dash of lemon juice featured in our homemade garlic aioli recipe brings the perfect hint of acidity to the mix. Add some spice with a bit of chipotle powder, or, for some color, mix in herbs such as chopped dill or parsley.
You may not be able to give up the entire burger vibe, and that's totally cool. A handful of lettuce and a thick slice of tomato will taste great on your salmon slider, too. Pickled onions add a nice tangy flavor to the mix (and a brilliant color), while an Asian-inspired coleslaw brings all sorts of bright-tasting flavors that complement the salmon's richness. However you decide to dress your sliders up, we're positive that they'll make you want to replace your burger nights with salmon nights.