Bored Of Burgers? Grilled Salmon Reinvents Sliders In The Tastiest Way

Whether you're trying to cut down your red meat consumption or you're simply not in the mood for all-beef burgers, grilled salmon is an excellent substitution. Containing plenty of vitamins, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, making this swap will leave you with a filling, nutritious meal you'll want to recreate again and again. Luckily, we've got a recipe for the ultimate salmon sliders, which feature a slightly-spicy rub and an avocado crema. They're a healthy and easy meal to prepare on busy weeknights, and they're an excellent excuse to switch up your barbecue game.

Beyond the health benefits, salmon gives your burger a whole new textural experience. When done right, its crispy skin and buttery, flaky texture gives that first bite a bit more depth than you'd get from a simple beef patty. Its flavor is more subtle than beef, too, meaning it pairs excellently with those bright-tasting ingredients like dill, lemon, and avocado.

To make these, you'll start by making a spice blend to rub on the salmon. You'll sear the salmon in oil to your preferred color while whipping up the avocado crema, which contains sour cream, garlic, salt, and lime juice. Then, you'll assemble everything on brioche buns, or your favorite go-to rolls. We topped ours with microgreens, but there are plenty of ways you can customize these.