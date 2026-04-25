The Classic Boomer Dinner You Can Make With Just 4 Ingredients
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No matter what generation you're from, there's always something to learn from one another, particularly when it pertains to food. With so many iconic boomer dinner recipes that are still loved today, you can easily prepare a meal that will taste like a time warp to another era. Brimming with comfort and savory flavors, all you need is a container of chicken broth, canned cream of chicken soup, canned biscuits, and shredded rotisserie chicken to make a marvelous meal of chicken and dumplings, a dinner beloved by boomers and beyond.
Start with a whole rotisserie chicken, which is a breeze to debone as long as you work with one that's still warm. Shred up the meat and set this aside while you prepare the mix of chicken broth and chicken soup in a large pot on the stove. Season with salt and pepper and then stir in the chicken, giving the mixture time to simmer. Next, cut the canned biscuits into bite-sized pieces and stir those into the soup, cooking everything on low for between 20 and 30 minutes.
See this example from TikTok user Jennifer Green for how to put together the simple and satisfying dish:
@jenniferggreen
Chicken and dumplings with only four ingredients! #chickenanddumplings #comfortfood #onepotdinner #easyweeknightmeals #easyrecipes
This dinner can also be adapted to streamline a slow-cooker chicken and dumplings recipe for greater ease of preparation. You can even add ingredients that infuse the no-fuss recipe with a little classic boomer-inspired flair. All you need are the basic elements and a little culinary creativity.
Tips for elevating a batch of chicken and dumplings
While this four-ingredient version of a classic boomer dinner is ideal as-is, you can step up the taste and texture with a few fun additions. If you like fresh vegetables in your dish, take a cue from a chicken and dumplings skillet recipe and include a mix of chopped onions, carrots, and celery. Pick up a bag of store-bought mirepoix for even more convenience. This simple recipe also leaves room for using your preferred spices and seasonings.
Throw a bundle of fresh savory poultry seasoning herbs into the pot and let this infuse into your soup mixture. Alternatively, a gentle shake of dried herbs, including sage, rosemary, or thyme, will go far to elevate the overall flavor profile. Otherwise, use canned cream of chicken soup with herbs to help enhance the seasoning of your dinner.
If you make your own chicken broth at home, this is also a perfect opportunity to skip the store-bought carton in favor of a scratch-made variety. Consider keeping the carcass of the rotisserie chicken after using the meat in this dinner recipe to prepare a simple stock for later use. You can also get creative with your choice of canned biscuits to amplify the homestyle flavors of this boomer favorite recipe. Serve the chicken dumplings on their own or alongside a cooked vegetable dish for an even more well-rounded and wholesome dinner.