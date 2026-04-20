An Iconic Las Vegas Strip Hotel Buffet Is Getting The Ax — And It's Closing Soon

It's the end of an era. There was a time when Elvis put Las Vegas on the map as an entertainment destination, and over half a century later, hedonists are still singing "Viva Las Vegas." Central to that neon landscape were strip mall steakhouses and the institution of the Vegas buffet. Soon, however, one giant pillar in this dwindling arena will be closing its doors into the past: the MGM Grand Buffet. Earlier this month, MGM Grand announced the permanent closure of its iconic buffet. Fans have until May 31, 2026, to fill their final plates and say their farewells.

The Strip has seen more than a few changes over the years, and perhaps more closures than evolutions. Casino buffets were once part of the Vegas identity; MGM's Grand Buffet has been around since the resort opened in 1993. Now, the all-you-can-eat concept that once fueled late nights in Sin City is nearly extinct, while prices are rising all over the Strip. In addition to food, buffets once served as a proprietary strategy for resorts and casinos to keep guests on-premises. Over time, however, the buffet has given way to fine dining concepts and celebrity chef restaurants.

Casino.org reported that, since 2000, 75% of casino revenue has come from high-end dining and entertainment compared to just 25% from gaming; until the '80s, gaming accounted for that 75%. This phased-out buffet exeunt was further accelerated by COVID-19 closures in 2020. Further north, only two casino buffets are still standing in Atlantic City.