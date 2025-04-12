Why There Are Only 2 Atlantic City Casino Buffets Still Standing

Atlantic City is one of the few places remaining in America where you can smoke a cigarette indoors and sit down for an all-you-can-eat meal. The final frontier of casino buffets is held down by just two spots: the Borgata and the Hard Rock. The Atlantic City casino buffet is indeed an endangered species. Forlorn Dionysian foodies have taken to a Reddit thread on r/AtlanticCity to ask, "What happened to the buffets? Did Harrahs and Caesars never reopen after Covid? Or did they open and then shut down? Are the Borgota and Hard Rock the only ones left?" Meanwhile, Las Vegas' casino buffet scene remains alive and thriving, so what gives?

The chief culprit to this dwindling scene is the mass closures that came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many restaurants (not just casino buffets) shuttered and never reopened. Also, the era of the sit-down buffet might simply be fading like a beautiful sunset as modern diner needs change. "I'm old enough to remember [buffets] at Resorts, Ballys, Caesars, Claridge, Trop, (former) Hilton, Harrahs, Trump, etc.," waxes one glum Redditor. "Basically everyone had it. Not now, sadly."

Happily, the Golden Nugget's Atlantic City location recently announced it will begin serving a seafood buffet every Friday from 3pm-9pm beginning May 2, 2025, at $49.99 per person. Until then, foodies hitting the casino scene might have to explore one of New Jersey's legendary diners if they want to grab a bite between games.