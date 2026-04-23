Stop Buying Those Expensive Veggie Trays For Potlucks — Do This Instead

There are some food-prep tasks that absolutely call for a professional, and then some we've just gotten used to the idea of paying someone else to do, when we easily could do them ourselves. Such is the case with veggie trays for gatherings like potlucks, which can cost a pretty penny at stores — but it's certainly possible to create your own and have plenty of food left over to keep your fridge's produce drawer stocked for days, saving money in the long run.

You probably shouldn't attempt to create a lavish, tiered-and-towered spread for a 200-person event, but if you need to contribute a healthy snack for a small or medium-sized group of people, it's within your grasp from start to finish. You can and should skip the markup for store-bought veggie trays, because you truly do not need to pay a premium for someone else to peel a few carrots. If you can meal prep, you can batch cook, which is essentially all this is.

Cutting your own vegetables isn't a revolutionary proposal. A bag of whole carrots, a head of cauliflower, a few peppers, and some cucumbers don't cost very much. But once they're washed, trimmed, sliced, and arranged around a cup of ranch, the price jumps. This is because you are paying for someone else's time, labor, and expertise. But, anyone with a knife and cutting board can figure out how to break down a broccoli; the basic idea is to take off the parts you can't eat, and make it bite-sized. If you want to get fancy, you can practice mastering different knife cuts, which can be fun.