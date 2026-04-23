The Vintage Stove Built-In Soup Feature You Won't Find Anywhere Today

Vintage kitchens really had the greatest little design flourishes. Just from an appliances point of view, there's a lot of it has been forgotten over time, from functional pull-out work surfaces that saved space to built-in flour sifters for operational efficiency. And then there's this vintage stove that was designed and sold by General Electric's Hotpoint brand in the 1930s, which came with a feature specifically to make soup. It had a burner that could be lowered to the bottom of a hole in the range, so that the pot you were cooking your soup in fit snugly into the stove instead of sitting on top of it.

Outside of the practicality of there never being a risk of knocking the crockpot over, this addition, known as a deep well cooker, also saved electricity and kept the soup warm for longer. Moving the burner to the bottom of the stove allowed the pot to be heated and insulated from all sides. The Electric Hotpoint range of stoves from GE, which hit the stores in the late 1920s and 1930s, boasted of a slew of new features, starting with speed. According to GE's website, before the invention of the "Calrod", electric stoves took notoriously long to heat.

The stoves also came with features like automatic timing and temperature control. According to an advertisement announcing the launch of the stove, "A Detroit housewife cooked a dinner for six on her Hotpoint Range while she was playing Bridge 10 miles from her home. The dinner was ready to serve the minute she entered the house." And while that does sound like the modern dream, for vintage kitchen aficionados, it's the cooking well that remains the talking point nearly a century later.