This Taco Bell Sour Cream Trick Is A Must-Try For Your Next Midnight Quesadilla

It's tough to beat Taco Bell when it comes to satisfying a late-night craving. Whether you want to dig into a Crunchwrap Supreme or a couple of soft tacos, Taco Bell offers plenty of flavor at a reasonable price. One of the best things about Taco Bell is how easy it is to hack the menu and create new flavor combinations. For instance, if you're a fan of Taco Bell's quesadillas but feel like they need a creamier, spicier kick, consider adding your favorite hot sauce to a side of sour cream for a zesty dip.

Taco Bell has many sauces, including a few rich and fiery options like Spicy Ranch, Chipotle, and Creamy Jalapeño. This quick hack of combining sauces instead gives you more control over spice. You can mix regular or reduced-fat sour cream with any of Taco Bell's Mild, Hot, Fire, or Diablo sauces, adjusting the creaminess and heat level by adding more or less of the hot sauce to balance it out. Simply empty one or more sauce packets into a plastic cup of sour cream, replace the lid, and shake until it's mixed thoroughly. Add more sauce if you haven't reached your desired degree of spice.

While a side of sour cream at Taco Bell costs over a dollar at some locations, you'd pay a similar amount for some other condiments, as well. This hack of mixing sauces gives you more of a flavorful bang for your buck — and it's especially worth it when paired with Taco Bell's newest chicken items like the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla.