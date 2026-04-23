This Taco Bell Sour Cream Trick Is A Must-Try For Your Next Midnight Quesadilla
It's tough to beat Taco Bell when it comes to satisfying a late-night craving. Whether you want to dig into a Crunchwrap Supreme or a couple of soft tacos, Taco Bell offers plenty of flavor at a reasonable price. One of the best things about Taco Bell is how easy it is to hack the menu and create new flavor combinations. For instance, if you're a fan of Taco Bell's quesadillas but feel like they need a creamier, spicier kick, consider adding your favorite hot sauce to a side of sour cream for a zesty dip.
Taco Bell has many sauces, including a few rich and fiery options like Spicy Ranch, Chipotle, and Creamy Jalapeño. This quick hack of combining sauces instead gives you more control over spice. You can mix regular or reduced-fat sour cream with any of Taco Bell's Mild, Hot, Fire, or Diablo sauces, adjusting the creaminess and heat level by adding more or less of the hot sauce to balance it out. Simply empty one or more sauce packets into a plastic cup of sour cream, replace the lid, and shake until it's mixed thoroughly. Add more sauce if you haven't reached your desired degree of spice.
While a side of sour cream at Taco Bell costs over a dollar at some locations, you'd pay a similar amount for some other condiments, as well. This hack of mixing sauces gives you more of a flavorful bang for your buck — and it's especially worth it when paired with Taco Bell's newest chicken items like the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla.
This sour cream hack is pretty sweet
Controlling the spice level is a major benefit of this sour cream hack compared to just relying on pre-made sauces. Mix Taco Bell's Mild Sauce with sour cream if you want a cooling dip with tangy tomato and vinegar notes. Bump it up with the chain's Hot Sauce to balance that creaminess with a subtle warmth on the back end that you'll feel, but won't be overwhelmed by.
Fire Sauce is arguably the most popular Taco Bell sauce, and it may be the best mix for sour cream. It's strong enough to stand up to the sour cream's cooling effect, but pairs with it in a way that really elevates the jalapeno in the condiment. If spice is really your thing, but you want that tangy nuance that sour cream brings, then Diablo Sauce may do the trick. It takes the heat beyond Fire and adds a little smokiness, too. The sour cream tempers its spice just enough to make it work on everything from a quesadilla to a burrito or taco.
Don't sleep on sour cream as its own dip, either. You don't need to mix it with anything to find a place for it — and it pairs with specialties beyond quesadillas. If you really want to think outside the box, dipping Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists in plain (or spiced) sour cream makes for a cheesecake-inspired flavor boost that sounds questionable until you try it for yourself. If you have both items handy, what do you have to lose?