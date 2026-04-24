Michael Jackson Loved Eating These 8 Foods

Celebrities have unique eating habits just like the rest of us. Among Marilyn Monroe's favorite foods and drinks, for example, was a mixture of raw eggs and milk. Ringo Starr's favorite sandwich has just two ingredients – bread and cheese, but woe betide any cook who uses a cheese made with anything other than goat's milk. Michael Jackson was the most famous pop star of his generation, and his eccentricities were well-documented. He achieved worldwide fame from an early age as a member of the Jackson 5 and later reached unprecedented levels of notoriety through his solo career, erratic behavior, and persistent allegations about his conduct with children. His food preferences are hardly the most relevant pieces of the puzzle that made up this eternally enigmatic public figure, but they are revealing in their own way.

Jackson seemed to have a difficult relationship with food at certain points in his adult life, adhering to a strict vegetarian diet during some periods, and a diet of Kentucky Fried Chicken for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at other times. Reports of Jackson's food preferences in various biographies and in interviews with his personal chefs reveal that his desires and requirements fluctuated over the years as his career shifted from moderate fame to all-out superstardom. From KFC to trail mix, here are some of the foods he ate the most.