Ringo Starr Follows A Strict Rule For His Favorite 2-Ingredient Cheese Sandwich

The Beatles walked through Strawberry Fields, hung out with Sgt Pepper, and even came together to shoot Coca-Cola, whatever that means. But they never did sing about drummer Ringo Starr's favorite sandwich. It's a simple bread-and-cheese, with one strict rule: The sandwich can only be made using cheese from goat's milk.

The drummer appeared on a segment of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2021 called "The Colbert Questionert," where the interviewer asked his celebrity guests a series of light-hearted questions. His first to Starr is about the Beatles drummer's favorite sandwich. "Cheese," Starr says, as ever, without missing a beat. "I love cheese." Just as Colbert's about to move on to the next question, Starr jumps in with: "Of course it has to be goat's cheese now." This triggers a hilarious little exchange.

"Why does it have to be goat's cheese?" Colbert asks. "Because I don't eat anything from the cow," Starr responds. "Because the cows did something to you?" Colbert counters. "Because the molecules are so big," Starr says with a straight face. "That's why if you drink a glass of [cow's] milk, you're full. But a goat is a good size for our bodies." While it's easy to brush this off as Starr day tripping, we suspect he was referencing the fact that fat globules in goat's milk are smaller than those in cow's milk. In fact, quite often, people with lactose sensitivities find it easier to digest goat cheese.