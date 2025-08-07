Why People With Lactose Sensitivities Might Have An Easier Time Digesting Goat Milk

The majority of the population is lactose intolerant — some sources, such as Healthline, state that as many as 75% of people have trouble digesting lactose, the sugar found in the milk of mammals. The main path for the lactose intolerant is to avoid consuming milk and milk-derived products, but anecdotal reports have long been saying that goat milk could be a suitable option for those who struggle to digest cow milk. It naturally has a lower lactose content, making it less likely to trigger symptoms of lactose intolerance.

Goat milk isn't entirely lactose-free, so if you're suffering from a severe lactose intolerance, it unfortunately can't be considered a safe alternative. You're much better off going for one of the 19 types of plant milk. But for people with milder (though still uncomfortable) digestive issues caused by cow milk, goat milk's lower lactose content could be the sweet spot. Some have indeed reported being able to digest goat milk without problems, despite struggling with cow milk. Other goat dairy products naturally have even less lactose, so lactose intolerant cheese lovers could potentially indulge in goat cheese. That said, definitive research on the topic is noticeably lacking, and there's no scientific conclusion on the matter yet; all information is purely anecdotal.