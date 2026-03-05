Why Ringo Starr's Pizza Hut Commercial Never Made Sense

Using a celebrity to sell a product is about as old as the idea of celebrities. British actress Lillie Langtry was the first spokesperson to appear in ads back in 1882 when she participated in a campaign for Pears Soap. Since then, companies have looked to famous faces to help them sell almost everything, including pizza. And who better to sell you a pizza than one of the most famous musicians of the 20th century? That had to be somewhere in the heads of the Pizza Hut ad executives who put Ringo Starr in a commercial in 1995.

It seems entirely reasonable to use a familiar face like Starr to sell pizza. The man was one of the Beatles, still considered by many to be the greatest rock band in history. However, if you think about it too much, it starts to make less and less sense. Never mind that pizza and Starr have nothing to do with one another — that can be forgiven. Sometimes celebrities endorse unusual products. But Starr has never eaten pizza. As bizarre as it sounds, he explained on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show in 2025 that due to several severe allergies, he's never even attempted to eat it.

The commercial is for Pizza Hut's stuffed crust pizza and it features Starr discussing how the time has come for people to eat their pizza crust first. Then he proposes telling "the lads" about it ... only for some reason, the lads turn out to be three-quarters of the Monkees.