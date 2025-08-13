The 3 Things You Need To Make One Of George Harrison's Go-To Sandwiches
We can all think of that one slightly strange sandwich combination that's followed us from childhood through adulthood. For some, it might be the peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich (aka the Elvis sandwich), or maybe it's the Fluffernutter, filled with marshmallow fluff and peanut butter. George Harrison, lead guitarist of The Beatles, didn't just remember his go-to sandwich fondly, but instead immortalized it on a song recording.
To make Harrison's favorite sandwich, you need cheese, lettuce, and the often-debated Marmite spread (one of many all-time favorite foods of The Beatles). While Harrison didn't give any explicit directions on how to make this sandwich, there are two ways to go about it. It's likely that Harrison would have had a cold version in 1960's Britain, made with sliced white sandwich bread, butter, a layer of Marmite, cheese, and crisp lettuce. For a hot sandwich, begin by lightly toasting the bread, spread a layer of Marmite, pile high with lettuce and cheese, then toast or grill the entire thing until crispy and gooey. In either version, you'll want to serve the sandwich with a side of savory chips, or you can follow in Harrison's footsteps even further and enjoy the sandwich with a piping hot cup of coffee to wash it all down.
Marmite sandwiches are for music legends
George Harrison's adoration for this sandwich was revealed during the intro to The Beatles 1968's song "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," where in the recording, Harrison tells someone off-screen that he'll "just have cheese and lettuce and Marmite sandwich and coffee." There's an audio clip that supposedly comes from "Lady Madonna's" backup vocals, where Harrison munches on chips (which the Brits call crisps) and suggests ones with Marmite flavor. While Harrison's Marmite crisps vision did come to fruition many years later, fellow bandmate Ringo Starr can be heard saying, "Well, I don't like Marmite!" Though Starr did like Star Steakhouse, one of the 10 restaurants that were once frequented by The Beatles.
To those unfamiliar with Marmite, it's a thick, savory, yeast-extract spread most commonly found in England, because yes, there is a real difference between Marmite and Vegemite. Harrison's sandwich combination isn't entirely unusual in U.K. households, with plenty of people on Reddit sharing stories about growing up eating similar (if not exactly the same) kinds of sandwiches. Marmite isn't everyone's cup of tea, as evidenced by Starr's strong, public disapproval, but it's as the company likes to say, one of those "love it or hate it" ingredients. If you want to try it for yourself, you can buy a jar of Marmite on Amazon.