The 3 Things You Need To Make One Of George Harrison's Go-To Sandwiches

We can all think of that one slightly strange sandwich combination that's followed us from childhood through adulthood. For some, it might be the peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich (aka the Elvis sandwich), or maybe it's the Fluffernutter, filled with marshmallow fluff and peanut butter. George Harrison, lead guitarist of The Beatles, didn't just remember his go-to sandwich fondly, but instead immortalized it on a song recording.

To make Harrison's favorite sandwich, you need cheese, lettuce, and the often-debated Marmite spread (one of many all-time favorite foods of The Beatles). While Harrison didn't give any explicit directions on how to make this sandwich, there are two ways to go about it. It's likely that Harrison would have had a cold version in 1960's Britain, made with sliced white sandwich bread, butter, a layer of Marmite, cheese, and crisp lettuce. For a hot sandwich, begin by lightly toasting the bread, spread a layer of Marmite, pile high with lettuce and cheese, then toast or grill the entire thing until crispy and gooey. In either version, you'll want to serve the sandwich with a side of savory chips, or you can follow in Harrison's footsteps even further and enjoy the sandwich with a piping hot cup of coffee to wash it all down.