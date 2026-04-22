You're Using Dry Rub The Wrong Way On Ribs, And It's Costing You Big Flavor

The idea that anything worth doing is worth doing right may not have started with seasoning a rack of ribs — but it fits just as well. Dry rubs are popular for those who love barbecue and smoking meat, as they offer a simple, tactile, and customizable way to add flavor to whatever you're cooking. As straightforward as applying a dry rub may be, if we're committed to doing things the right way, it's worth avoiding an all-too common pitfall.

One error that's commonly made is applying your dry rub to the general surface of a rack of ribs, but missing all the nooks and crannies. This can lead to uneven flavoring of your ribs, with some portions beautifully coated with flavorsome rub — and others woefully lacking. Remember that each rib is a piece you eat individually, so you don't want to have any "duds" that seem to have gotten missed.

One of the best tips when cooking beef ribs is to remove the membrane from the underside, since this can form a barrier for seasoning and rubs. Less membrane, more nooks and crannies. Similarly, pat the ribs dry before you even reach for the rub so that your salt, sugar, and spices can adhere to the surface better and form a tasty bark. When it's time to apply the rub, work it into every visible space on the ribs, including the edges and into any small features.