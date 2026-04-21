Are Costco's $660 Cutco Knives Just A Pricey Scam Or The Real Deal?

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Getting a good set of kitchen knives is just as important as getting good pots and pans. Better quality knives usually cost a little more, but more expensive doesn't always mean better. Take Costco's $660 set of Cutco knives. That includes a highly versatile Santoku knife, a chef knife, a cheese knife, a boning knife, and a paring knife, plus a knife block. For many people, that's a big investment. But is it worth the price?

Cutco may be most famous for its multi-level marketing sales approach that involves recruiting students to sell knives to friends and family via home demonstrations. The company has been sued for its employment practices in the past. Salespeople used to pay for their demonstration knives up front. The wage they pay isn't hourly, but per appointment.

Despite some of the shadier aspects of the business, the knives come with a lifetime guarantee and the majority of reviews are overwhelmingly positive. One Costco review called them "The best knives ever." An Amazon review of the Cutco cheese knife said, "I have to say that out of all the knives I have, this is by far my favorite." There are hundreds of similar reviews.

The problem with Cutco knives lies in value, especially since knife sets are often not worth the money. Other high-end knives use steel that is comparable to Cutco knives. Companies like Wusthof and Victorinox have similar knife sets that don't cost as much. Wusthof knives are also forged rather than stamped like Cutco. Forged knives are considered higher quality, are heavier, and are made from a single piece of steel that is turned into a knife. Stamped knives are cut out of a sheet of steel.