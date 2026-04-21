Are Costco's $660 Cutco Knives Just A Pricey Scam Or The Real Deal?
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Getting a good set of kitchen knives is just as important as getting good pots and pans. Better quality knives usually cost a little more, but more expensive doesn't always mean better. Take Costco's $660 set of Cutco knives. That includes a highly versatile Santoku knife, a chef knife, a cheese knife, a boning knife, and a paring knife, plus a knife block. For many people, that's a big investment. But is it worth the price?
Cutco may be most famous for its multi-level marketing sales approach that involves recruiting students to sell knives to friends and family via home demonstrations. The company has been sued for its employment practices in the past. Salespeople used to pay for their demonstration knives up front. The wage they pay isn't hourly, but per appointment.
Despite some of the shadier aspects of the business, the knives come with a lifetime guarantee and the majority of reviews are overwhelmingly positive. One Costco review called them "The best knives ever." An Amazon review of the Cutco cheese knife said, "I have to say that out of all the knives I have, this is by far my favorite." There are hundreds of similar reviews.
The problem with Cutco knives lies in value, especially since knife sets are often not worth the money. Other high-end knives use steel that is comparable to Cutco knives. Companies like Wusthof and Victorinox have similar knife sets that don't cost as much. Wusthof knives are also forged rather than stamped like Cutco. Forged knives are considered higher quality, are heavier, and are made from a single piece of steel that is turned into a knife. Stamped knives are cut out of a sheet of steel.
Is this steel a steal?
Cutco promotes how well its knives hold an edge, but as with any knife, they will eventually require sharpening. Many Cutco knives feature a serrated-type blade, which can't be sharpened at home, so owners are required to mail the knives back to the company for sharpening.
The handles of Cutco have been called out for being awkward. The knives ranked last in Tasting Table's review of knife brands, in part because of issues with the handles and quality.
Cutco knives are made of 440A steel, but what does that mean? It is the same as some kinds of surgical steel and boasts high corrosion resistance. While it won't corrode as easily as some other kinds of steel, it's also considered cheaper compared to high-quality steel and a hallmark of inexpensive knives because it's softer than higher carbon steels. It's still considered good enough for kitchen knives, however.
The knives Cutco makes are not bad overall, but they are expensive for the quality. The blades are sharp and work very well when first purchased. They look sleek and ergonomic, so it's easy to be impressed with them. The quality of Cutco steel is good enough and typical of many other knives, but it does not justify the high price point. The lifetime replacement guarantee is attractive, but good quality kitchen knives should last a lifetime anyway. Factor in the inconvenience of having to return the knives to the company when you need them sharpened, plus the dubious ethics of how the knives are sold, and they may not be worth it to you.