The One-Ingredient 'Protein Bar' Giada De Laurentiis Has Been Eating All Her Life

Protein has always been a vital nutrient — it improves bone density, increases muscle mass, lowers blood pressure, boosts metabolism, and helps you feel full longer. Lately, though, protein has been especially buzzed about, thanks to current wellness trends and evolving health awareness. And Giada De Laurentiis has taken note. The chef, restaurateur, author, and TV personality took to her Instagram account to address rising demand for protein bars and suggest her own alternative: A hunk of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Parmigiano truly does have the most protein per ounce of any cheese. Authentic Parmigiano Reggiano boasts 10 grams of protein per ounce. It's one of the foods that has more protein than chicken, perhaps a surprise since chicken is such a go-to protein source in many people's diets. Chicken breast has 8 to 9 grams of protein per ounce; thigh meat has six to seven. Parmiggiano also beats another popular protein source: It has more protein than an egg, which has about six to seven grams total.

De Laurentiis notes that, unlike products like protein bars that can be packed with mystery ingredients, Parmiggiano is its own singular ingredient — you know exactly what you're getting. This comes down to how this cheese is made. The milk is from grass-fed cows, it's cooked in copper pots with whey and rennet, and then the solids are aged for at least one year. It's a pure, simple, traditional process yielding a pure, simple, traditional protein source. It's also nutty, umami, rich, and delicious.