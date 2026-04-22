The One-Ingredient 'Protein Bar' Giada De Laurentiis Has Been Eating All Her Life
Protein has always been a vital nutrient — it improves bone density, increases muscle mass, lowers blood pressure, boosts metabolism, and helps you feel full longer. Lately, though, protein has been especially buzzed about, thanks to current wellness trends and evolving health awareness. And Giada De Laurentiis has taken note. The chef, restaurateur, author, and TV personality took to her Instagram account to address rising demand for protein bars and suggest her own alternative: A hunk of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
Parmigiano truly does have the most protein per ounce of any cheese. Authentic Parmigiano Reggiano boasts 10 grams of protein per ounce. It's one of the foods that has more protein than chicken, perhaps a surprise since chicken is such a go-to protein source in many people's diets. Chicken breast has 8 to 9 grams of protein per ounce; thigh meat has six to seven. Parmiggiano also beats another popular protein source: It has more protein than an egg, which has about six to seven grams total.
De Laurentiis notes that, unlike products like protein bars that can be packed with mystery ingredients, Parmiggiano is its own singular ingredient — you know exactly what you're getting. This comes down to how this cheese is made. The milk is from grass-fed cows, it's cooked in copper pots with whey and rennet, and then the solids are aged for at least one year. It's a pure, simple, traditional process yielding a pure, simple, traditional protein source. It's also nutty, umami, rich, and delicious.
Choose true Parmigiano Reggiano for the best results
Keep in mind that process refers to authentic Italian Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. "Parmesan" is cheese made like Parmigiano Reggiano but not necessarily in the specific Italian regions of Parma, Modena, Bologna, Reggio Emilia, or Mantua, and also not necessarily with the same exacting methods. Parmesan is similar, and parmesan made elsewhere could adhere pretty closely to the real-deal process, but because the processes can vary, the final protein amount can, too.
Either way, you'll still get protein from parmesan. But for that guaranteed 10 grams per ounce, stick to true Parmigiano Reggiano. It's higher-quality and will taste even better. According to her Instagram post, Parmigiano hunks were one of De Laurentiis' favorite childhood snacks, and she still enjoys that satisfying protein boost today.
The parmesan-over-protein-bars trend has already caught on. TikTok users post videos echoing De Laurentiis' sentiment, enjoying Parmigiano rather than protein bars that can have a lot of sugar. For its part, Parmigiano Reggiano is a touch high in fat and calories, but it is still considered a good, healthy fat when consumed in moderation. In addition to all that protein, it's naturally lactose-free, so those with lactose allergies can usually eat it. It also has calcium, magnesium, phosphorous and vitamin A. So, if you want a protein-packed snack, a hunk of Parmigiano is a great choice. You can also use it to increase the protein of different meals — De Laurentiis herself prefers parmesan for flavorful pasta.