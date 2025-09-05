Giada De Laurentiis' Preferred Cheese For Rich, Flavor-Packed Pasta
Looking to add a little "Wow!" factor to your favorite pasta dish? Giada De Laurentiis knows just the thing. In a YouTube video explaining the difference between American and Italian parmesan, De Laurentiis revealed that when finishing a dish such as her Pasta alla Gricia or cherry tomato caprese salad, the cheese she prefers to add the richest flavor — freshly-grated Parmigiano-Reggiano. As an Italian-American chef, De Laurentiis has a foot in two worlds when it comes to parmesan cheese — American parmesan and Parmigiano-Reggiano. She chooses between both, and uses them under different circumstances.
The quickest way to tell the difference between wedges of the two cheeses is by the rind. American parmesan (derived from domestic cows) doesn't have a label, while Parmigiano-Reggiano (comes from Italian cows) does. "It can't be Parmigiana unless it comes from the Reggiano region of Italy," the Emmy award winning Food Network star notes in her video. Flavor-wise, Italian parmesan is superior to domestic parm, De Laurentiis instructs, describing the taste as, "nutty, buttery ... full-flavored." But there are trade-offs to all things in life, and with depth of flavor comes a steeper price — like, two or three times as much. Which is why Giada recommends using Parmigiano-Reggiano sparingly, as a finisher, freshly grated over soups and salads, in salad dressings, and on pasta like rich shrimp and scallop scampi, or a creamy tomato tortellini soup. The difference in flavor is well worth it — and your tastebuds will know if you skimped.
When to use American parmesan, pre-grated parm, and parm rinds
Domestic parmesan is perfect for certain situations though, according to De Laurentiis. First, not everyone likes a bolder parmesan flavor, so if that's you, go with a subtler American parm. But even better is to follow De Laurentiis' advice, opting for this less expensive cheese in your baked dishes, especially with other cheeses. "No one will know the difference," she confides. Try it on friends or family in this decadent three-cheese mushroom mac-and-cheese, or a gooey, fresh mozzarella-laden classic baked ziti. Other considerations include using pre-grated or pre-shredded parmesan. While these are still a good choice, it's important to note they are drier than fresh-grated parm and not as flavorful, so you'll need to add a bit more to pump up the flavor to your desired levels. If baking with these options, as in these creamy seafood-stuffed shells, include additional fats for added moisture such as soft cheeses, butter, or oil.
Last, but certainly not least, are the leftover rinds from a wedge of parmesan. Throwing these in the trash would be like throwing away gold. Instead, save them in your freezer for later use in sauce or soup. Giada De Laurentiis anoints them as the "key ingredient" in her Parmesan Pomodoro Pasta. In the video, she immerses them in her tomato sauce, extolling their virtues, " ... it sort of melts into the sauce, and I'm telling you it is going to be your favorite sauce ever."