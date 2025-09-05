Giada De Laurentiis' Preferred Cheese For Rich, Flavor-Packed Pasta

Looking to add a little "Wow!" factor to your favorite pasta dish? Giada De Laurentiis knows just the thing. In a YouTube video explaining the difference between American and Italian parmesan, De Laurentiis revealed that when finishing a dish such as her Pasta alla Gricia or cherry tomato caprese salad, the cheese she prefers to add the richest flavor — freshly-grated Parmigiano-Reggiano. As an Italian-American chef, De Laurentiis has a foot in two worlds when it comes to parmesan cheese — American parmesan and Parmigiano-Reggiano. She chooses between both, and uses them under different circumstances.

The quickest way to tell the difference between wedges of the two cheeses is by the rind. American parmesan (derived from domestic cows) doesn't have a label, while Parmigiano-Reggiano (comes from Italian cows) does. "It can't be Parmigiana unless it comes from the Reggiano region of Italy," the Emmy award winning Food Network star notes in her video. Flavor-wise, Italian parmesan is superior to domestic parm, De Laurentiis instructs, describing the taste as, "nutty, buttery ... full-flavored." But there are trade-offs to all things in life, and with depth of flavor comes a steeper price — like, two or three times as much. Which is why Giada recommends using Parmigiano-Reggiano sparingly, as a finisher, freshly grated over soups and salads, in salad dressings, and on pasta like rich shrimp and scallop scampi, or a creamy tomato tortellini soup. The difference in flavor is well worth it — and your tastebuds will know if you skimped.