Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Childhood Snack Is Too Easy Not To Try

There is just something about Italy and snacking, and Giada De Laurentiis completely understands that. The cookbook author, TV host, and restaurateur has made a career out of sharing her passion for Italian cuisine, something she was steeped in from an early age. Despite settling in the United States and rising to fame here, she was born in Rome and spent her early childhood there before moving with her showbiz family to Los Angeles when she was seven. She cut her teeth as a professional at one of the most famous restaurants in America, Wolfgang Puck's Spago, a Los Angeles institution, but her own personal taste has always emphasized the homey, more simple side of Italian cooking. And her favorite childhood snack from her early life in Rome is about as simple as it gets.

In a post with her daughter on Instagram, De Laurentiis talks about the Italian tradition of "le merenda," which is essentially an after-school snack. And while her daughter spread hazelnut on toast, De Laurentiis reveals that her favorite as a child was just a small plate of ricotta cheese dusted with sugar and cocoa powder. And while you might think that gets spread over some toast itself, it's not even that complicated, as De Laurentiis just eats it straight with a spoon. It epitomizes the Italian attitude towards food — that it's all about eating the freshest, highest-quality versions of things and letting them shine.