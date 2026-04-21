The $1 Aldi Canned Protein That Stands Up To Pricier Name Brands
There is a persistent narrative that in order to eat nutrient-dense foods you need to spend an arm and a leg. The truth is that there are plenty of affordable, protein-dense (and nutrient-dense) options at the grocery store; you just need to know where to look.
If you're trying to max out your nutrition goals on a budget, Aldi is a good place to visit. You'll find plenty of healthy snacks on its shelves, as well as meal components. When we paid a visit to their local Aldi, one of their best finds, priced at under $1, was the Dakota's Pride chickpeas. We thought that these garbanzo beans were outstanding — especially at that price — thanks to their buttery flavor, subtle sweetness, and because they tasted great roasted. While we believed that the texture of these beans was a little soft and pasty, it may be something you can overlook depending on how you plan to use them. From homemade hummus recipes to curries and stews, there's no shortage of creative ways to use this affordable pantry staple.
The affordable shelf-stable staple you need to buy
In a review of Aldi's canned beans, the chickpeas fared quite well on account of their flavor and the fact that most of the beans were intact upon opening. However, we also wanted to see what other customers had to say about this product. While the reviews were few and far between, especially when compared to other Aldi products that folks rant and rave about, there were some negative sentiments about them. One Reddit reviewer said, "I currently get Aldi's brand, but they taste [super] canned, even after thorough rinsing and cooking." Professional reviewers, on the other hand, had positive things to say about the texture and flavor of these beans, with some noting that they would happily buy them again.
If you buy this can and notice it has a tinny taste, you can always give these beans a rinse or use them in a recipe that disguises their flavor, like burgers or falafel. Just remember to save the aquafaba (bean juice), as it's just as useful as the beans inside the can.