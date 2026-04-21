The $1 Aldi Canned Protein That Stands Up To Pricier Name Brands

There is a persistent narrative that in order to eat nutrient-dense foods you need to spend an arm and a leg. The truth is that there are plenty of affordable, protein-dense (and nutrient-dense) options at the grocery store; you just need to know where to look.

If you're trying to max out your nutrition goals on a budget, Aldi is a good place to visit. You'll find plenty of healthy snacks on its shelves, as well as meal components. When we paid a visit to their local Aldi, one of their best finds, priced at under $1, was the Dakota's Pride chickpeas. We thought that these garbanzo beans were outstanding — especially at that price — thanks to their buttery flavor, subtle sweetness, and because they tasted great roasted. While we believed that the texture of these beans was a little soft and pasty, it may be something you can overlook depending on how you plan to use them. From homemade hummus recipes to curries and stews, there's no shortage of creative ways to use this affordable pantry staple.