This Aldi Stew Meat Gets Better The Longer It Cooks

At $7.69 per pound, Aldi's Black Angus USDA Choice Beef Stew Meat makes a great weekday dinner. The meat is best in dishes you can throw on the fire without having to monitor it much, such as beef Irish stew. Once you've browned the beef, the stew simmers for 90 minutes, softening the meat before you need to throw in any vegetables. Then, the stew only needs 45 more minutes on the stove.

You can also pair the meat up with the Casa Mamita Diced Tomatoes with Green Chiles, an Aldi canned pantry staple worth stocking up on. Together, the two can be added to a pot of fiery chili. While onions are softening on the stove, slice up the beef into smaller pieces and throw it into the pot. Follow it with cumin, paprika, salt, garlic powder, and the canned tomatoes and chiles.

While ideal for stew, the cut works wonderfully in casseroles, as well. For example, in Alexander Roberts' beef and drop biscuit casserole recipe, you'd submerge the meat in a mix of stock and milk with frozen vegetables and bake it for 40 to 50 minutes, giving the protein time to break down and absorb the liquid for a juicy, tender bite.