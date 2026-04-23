This Aldi Stew Meat Gets Better The Longer It Cooks
Aldi has some of the best frozen foods for when you need a meal in a hurry, but it also has ingredients that bloom with time and patience. One such ingredient is the Black Angus USDA Choice Beef Stew Meat. Stew beef is bite-sized hunks of meat that appear tough, but turn juicy via slow cooking. Aldi customers have described the meat as lean with a little marbling — the perfect duo for a stew. From beef bourguignon to gravy-covered beef tips, Aldi shoppers find the Angus beef stew meat a staple for a myriad of recipes.
When added to any dish that requires lengthy cooking, the connective tissues in stew meat break down slowly, releasing gelatin and collagen that lend the dish a silky texture. To cook the Black Angus USDA Choice Beef Stew Meat from Aldi, coat the hunks evenly with flour, then brown them slightly in a skillet and set them aside. Whichever type of stew you're making, a mirepoix never hurts. Soften diced carrots, celery, and onions in the beef juices and oil or butter before deglazing with broth or water. Add the beef back and let everything simmer on low for at least two hours.
Aldi's Black Angus Stew Beef Meat elevates any slow-cooker meal
At $7.69 per pound, Aldi's Black Angus USDA Choice Beef Stew Meat makes a great weekday dinner. The meat is best in dishes you can throw on the fire without having to monitor it much, such as beef Irish stew. Once you've browned the beef, the stew simmers for 90 minutes, softening the meat before you need to throw in any vegetables. Then, the stew only needs 45 more minutes on the stove.
You can also pair the meat up with the Casa Mamita Diced Tomatoes with Green Chiles, an Aldi canned pantry staple worth stocking up on. Together, the two can be added to a pot of fiery chili. While onions are softening on the stove, slice up the beef into smaller pieces and throw it into the pot. Follow it with cumin, paprika, salt, garlic powder, and the canned tomatoes and chiles.
While ideal for stew, the cut works wonderfully in casseroles, as well. For example, in Alexander Roberts' beef and drop biscuit casserole recipe, you'd submerge the meat in a mix of stock and milk with frozen vegetables and bake it for 40 to 50 minutes, giving the protein time to break down and absorb the liquid for a juicy, tender bite.