The Aldi Canned Pantry Staple That's Worth Stocking Up On

Keeping your pantry well-stocked with canned goods is one of the best ways to make your weeknight dinners a lot easier. While everyone's pantry looks a little different, there are a few staples that you'll see more often than not. We're talking essentials like canned black beans, veggies, and tuna. But there's one budget-friendly canned option from Aldi that's worth keeping on hand year-round. In our list of pantry staples you should always buy at Aldi, we included Casa Mamita Canned Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies.

While canned diced tomatoes are a versatile ingredient that works in everything from a quick and hearty minestrone to a savory, one-pot shakshuka, the green chilies add a touch of heat to the slightly acidic and tangy tomatoes. And if you can't handle a lot of spice, don't worry. Our writer states that "they're not that spicy," so you can add that Mexican flavor to any dish without feeling like you're in the middle of a "Hot Ones" interview.

Many shoppers also rave about Aldi's Casa Mamita Canned Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies on Facebook, stating that they prefer it over the name-brand Rotel version, with some even going as far as buying it "by the case". At just $1.05 per 10-ounce can, they're also cheaper than most alternatives, so you can load up on them without breaking the bank. Whether you're whipping up a slow-cooker chili or a smoked queso, this canned ingredient from Aldi adds a subtly fiery kick to your dishes at an affordable price.