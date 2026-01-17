The Aldi Canned Pantry Staple That's Worth Stocking Up On
Keeping your pantry well-stocked with canned goods is one of the best ways to make your weeknight dinners a lot easier. While everyone's pantry looks a little different, there are a few staples that you'll see more often than not. We're talking essentials like canned black beans, veggies, and tuna. But there's one budget-friendly canned option from Aldi that's worth keeping on hand year-round. In our list of pantry staples you should always buy at Aldi, we included Casa Mamita Canned Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies.
While canned diced tomatoes are a versatile ingredient that works in everything from a quick and hearty minestrone to a savory, one-pot shakshuka, the green chilies add a touch of heat to the slightly acidic and tangy tomatoes. And if you can't handle a lot of spice, don't worry. Our writer states that "they're not that spicy," so you can add that Mexican flavor to any dish without feeling like you're in the middle of a "Hot Ones" interview.
Many shoppers also rave about Aldi's Casa Mamita Canned Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies on Facebook, stating that they prefer it over the name-brand Rotel version, with some even going as far as buying it "by the case". At just $1.05 per 10-ounce can, they're also cheaper than most alternatives, so you can load up on them without breaking the bank. Whether you're whipping up a slow-cooker chili or a smoked queso, this canned ingredient from Aldi adds a subtly fiery kick to your dishes at an affordable price.
How to use this Aldi canned pantry staple
If you're craving Mexican food or just want to add a bit of heat to any recipe, a tin of Casa Mamita Canned Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies has got you covered. The obvious options are introducing this ingredient to classics like salsas, queso dip, enchiladas, tortilla soup, birria tacos, or Spanish rice. Since most Facebook users who have tried it agree that the canned good has a "mild" spice, it won't be too overpowering. And if you want to add more heat, you can chop up some jalapeños and add them in.
If you're in the thick of soup season, you can substitute cans of regular diced tomatoes with this spicy alternative. Add it to a vegetable or lentil soup to give it a zesty, Mexican twist. It can also elevate Italian flavors in a spicy arrabbiata or a cheesy baked ziti. These dishes already use some form of tomatoes, whether that's a paste or a sauce, so adding this canned option isn't too far-fetched.
If you want to keep things simple, you can drain the can and add the contents to your morning scrambled eggs or go-to quesadillas. Otherwise, level up the spice in your canned bean recipes. The ingredient also works well in chili cheese hot dogs or a Mexican lasagna. We love its versatility, pairing well with just about any cuisine. It just takes a little creativity in the kitchen to make this pantry staple one worth buying on repeat.