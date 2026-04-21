Using An Old Wood Pallet To Grow Strawberries Is A Move The Pros Use. Here's How To Do It

Growing strawberries is no easy feat. They look pretty and taste delicious, but all those runners and leaves can get extremely unruly no matter how careful you are. However, there are ways to tidy strawberry patches up — and if you can get your hands on a wooden pallet, you can actually create a gorgeous, functional piece for your garden.

You can build a pallet planter for growing the sweetest, juiciest strawberries a few different ways. Simply fill the pallet with soil and seedlings right on the ground, or line it and stand the pallet up against a wall for a different effect. If you want to get especially crafty, you can also cut the wooden frame into pieces and build a rectangular planter with its own walls.

To try it, simply cut the palette into three pieces and lay each on the ground. Remove the top layer of planks and keep them to the side. Then, take the middle piece (which has no sides) and screw the two ends to it with the thinner parts pointing upward. It should look like a box without a lid. Use the extra planks you removed earlier to close in the sides.