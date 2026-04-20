It's Time To Stop Overlooking This Grocery Store Olive Oil
Certain ingredients are non-negotiable to have in every kitchen, and olive oil is easily one of the most important. From pan frying to dressing salads and everything in between, investing in an olive oil of good quality has the potential to elevate nearly every dish you whip up in your kitchen. Luckily, there are some great brands that can be found at the grocery store to make staying stocked up on this necessary kitchen staple easy and convenient.
When shopping for olive oil, there are all kinds of ways to vet which brand to buy. But, with the enormous variety available at most stores, and brands like the award-winning Graza that dominate marketing, it can be easy to overlook options like Fresh Press Farms — a vertically integrated olive oil brand based in Georgia. Not only is it delicious thanks to the cold-pressed production process, but it's also high in polyphenols, which are responsible for the flavor and health benefits of olive oil.
Compared to lower-quality olive oils at the grocery store, Fresh Press Farms stands out for both taste and performance. It's also carried by plenty of major grocery store chains like Mariano's, Kroger, Fresh Thyme Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger, Walmart, Publix, and more.
What makes Fresh Press Farms olive oil a good choice compared to other brands at the grocery store
There are a few things that Fresh Press Farms does that sets itself apart from other brands at the grocery store. First, the company grows, harvests, cold-presses, and bottles all of its olive oil, which helps maintain a standard of quality from start to finish. Second is the special cold-press method of production, which helps maintain nutrients and flavor that can be lost in other olive oils. By cold pressing its olives, Fresh Press Farms is able to preserve the natural goodness of the fruit, evident in the oil's shimmery, golden-green hue. Last, but certainly not least, are the bottles that Fresh Press Farms olive oil comes in. They're aluminum, which helps protect the olive oil inside from air and light that can degrade the oil's quality over time.
Fresh Press Farms makes a few different olive oils, including one specifically for tolerating high heat, as well as a bold olive oil, classic olive oil, and a Pure Gold olive oil, which is extra high in polyphenols, making it particularly good for anyone taking part in the viral lemon olive oil shot trend. All of these oils are priced at $12.99, but prices vary from store to store. So, next time you're buying olive oil, keep an eye out for the Fresh Press Farms brand in its signature aluminum bottle.