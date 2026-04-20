Certain ingredients are non-negotiable to have in every kitchen, and olive oil is easily one of the most important. From pan frying to dressing salads and everything in between, investing in an olive oil of good quality has the potential to elevate nearly every dish you whip up in your kitchen. Luckily, there are some great brands that can be found at the grocery store to make staying stocked up on this necessary kitchen staple easy and convenient.

When shopping for olive oil, there are all kinds of ways to vet which brand to buy. But, with the enormous variety available at most stores, and brands like the award-winning Graza that dominate marketing, it can be easy to overlook options like Fresh Press Farms — a vertically integrated olive oil brand based in Georgia. Not only is it delicious thanks to the cold-pressed production process, but it's also high in polyphenols, which are responsible for the flavor and health benefits of olive oil.

Compared to lower-quality olive oils at the grocery store, Fresh Press Farms stands out for both taste and performance. It's also carried by plenty of major grocery store chains like Mariano's, Kroger, Fresh Thyme Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger, Walmart, Publix, and more.