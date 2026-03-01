The Lemon Olive Oil Shot Trend That Took Social Media By Storm, Explained

With so many trends popping up on social media, it can be tricky to uncover which ones are worth trying. Wellness influencers have been downing concoctions made with lemon juice and olive oil, combining the ingredients before bed or first thing in the morning for an impressive list of claimed benefits. Advocates of this lemon olive oil shot claim the two ingredients can result in better looking skin and improved digestion, but skeptic viewers wonder if the simple remedy is just hype.

Mixing a tablespoon of high-quality extra virgin olive oil with lemon juice is said to boost collagen production and help the body reset. Olive oil is known for anti-inflammatory compounds, and when combined with lemon's known antioxidants and vitamin C, it's a recipe that appears to have merit. Studies have linked olive oil with cardiovascular benefits when ingested as part of a balanced diet, and vitamin C is proven to support collagen synthesis and support immune function. Whether combining the ingredients into a shot form yields the effects promised by Instagrammers and TikTokers is less studied. Doctors have noted that ingesting olive oil and lemon can support health, but this wouldn't result in the kind of effect that happens overnight. For those already meeting vitamin C needs through typical dietary intake, adding this shot on top of meals probably wouldn't result in a remarkable difference. The modest benefits experienced would be a result of a cumulative effect over time, not from a single morning or evening drink.