The Lemon Olive Oil Shot Trend That Took Social Media By Storm, Explained
With so many trends popping up on social media, it can be tricky to uncover which ones are worth trying. Wellness influencers have been downing concoctions made with lemon juice and olive oil, combining the ingredients before bed or first thing in the morning for an impressive list of claimed benefits. Advocates of this lemon olive oil shot claim the two ingredients can result in better looking skin and improved digestion, but skeptic viewers wonder if the simple remedy is just hype.
Mixing a tablespoon of high-quality extra virgin olive oil with lemon juice is said to boost collagen production and help the body reset. Olive oil is known for anti-inflammatory compounds, and when combined with lemon's known antioxidants and vitamin C, it's a recipe that appears to have merit. Studies have linked olive oil with cardiovascular benefits when ingested as part of a balanced diet, and vitamin C is proven to support collagen synthesis and support immune function. Whether combining the ingredients into a shot form yields the effects promised by Instagrammers and TikTokers is less studied. Doctors have noted that ingesting olive oil and lemon can support health, but this wouldn't result in the kind of effect that happens overnight. For those already meeting vitamin C needs through typical dietary intake, adding this shot on top of meals probably wouldn't result in a remarkable difference. The modest benefits experienced would be a result of a cumulative effect over time, not from a single morning or evening drink.
Making the most of a wellness trend
For those eager to down drinks of lemon juice and olive oil in hopes of brighter skin and healthier insides, know that olive oil lemon shots may not sit well with empty stomachs, and some may experience acid reflux. Those who do want to try the trend can enhance their recipes as desired with honey, cayenne pepper, turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon, ginger, or apple cider vinegar. Combining ingredients with warm water can turn the concept into a wellness drink that can be slowly sipped instead of taken as a quick shot.
As one Instagrammer wrote, "Girl we Portuguese do that everyday... we cook with olive oil, we use it in the salad, we put in the toast and in the bread... with or without lemon... centuries. In Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey we have amazing quality of olive oil," reminding social media trendsetters that Mediterranean diets have been incorporating lemon juice and olive oil into meals for ages. This social media fad is less about a two-ingredient shot and more about time-tested ingredients that can become part of recipes served any time of day.