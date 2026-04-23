The Dutch Bros Menu Hack That Gives Your Drink An Extra Burst Of Flavor
Dutch Bros is famous for creating sweet, over-the-top drinks that feel more like a dessert than a morning pick-me-up. Sure, there are some classics on the menu, like lattes, Americanos, and cold brews, but let's be real, if you're stopping at Dutch Bros, you're probably leaning more towards a sweet treat than a plain ol' cup of joe. Who doesn't love a caramel-loaded Golden Eagle first thing in the morning? And, if you are looking for a way to add even more flavor to your beverage, there's an easy upgrade you can try: ask for a float.
Dutch Bros has a few drink options on the menu that contain floats. For example, the Shark Attack Rebel comes with a pomegranate float, and the Dragon Slayer Black Tea has a blackberry one. If you've ever ordered any of these drinks, you'll have seen how the float sits at the top of the drink, similar to an ice cream float. (In fact, here are some underrated sodas to try for your next ice cream float if we've put the idea in your head.)
But what you might not know is that the chain actually offers customers the option to add a float to pretty much any of its drinks. The add-on is essentially just an extra shot of syrup that sits on top of the beverage, but you can choose from a huge variety of flavors. You'll also get a full portion, or "scoop," of that flavor, rather than just a little bit added along with any other syrups in the drink.
Best Dutch Bros floats
One of the most popular float flavors is the strawberry, which tastes great on any of Dutch Bros' Blended Rebel drinks. Try it with some of the tropical options, like coconut or pineapple, or else one of the drinks that include peach. The blue raspberry float is also a classic, blending well with different iced teas or the Dinosaur Egg Rebel. There's also a watermelon float, a pomegranate, and a peach flavor, as well as a white chocolate, which would pair well with our favorite Dutch Bros iced coffee.
One thing to keep in mind is that because floats aren't portioned out equally with other syrups in the drink, they can end up becoming the dominant flavor. It will also be the last thing added to the drink and will often just sit on top (or else sink down to the bottom, depending on what you order). So, you'll want to mix the drink thoroughly. Lastly, there might be a small charge added for the float, depending on your location. However, if you're really craving that burst of flavor, it will probably be worth it. Even the best Dutch Bros drinks can benefit from a little customization.