The Dutch Bros Menu Hack That Gives Your Drink An Extra Burst Of Flavor

Dutch Bros is famous for creating sweet, over-the-top drinks that feel more like a dessert than a morning pick-me-up. Sure, there are some classics on the menu, like lattes, Americanos, and cold brews, but let's be real, if you're stopping at Dutch Bros, you're probably leaning more towards a sweet treat than a plain ol' cup of joe. Who doesn't love a caramel-loaded Golden Eagle first thing in the morning? And, if you are looking for a way to add even more flavor to your beverage, there's an easy upgrade you can try: ask for a float.

Dutch Bros has a few drink options on the menu that contain floats. For example, the Shark Attack Rebel comes with a pomegranate float, and the Dragon Slayer Black Tea has a blackberry one. If you've ever ordered any of these drinks, you'll have seen how the float sits at the top of the drink, similar to an ice cream float. (In fact, here are some underrated sodas to try for your next ice cream float if we've put the idea in your head.)

But what you might not know is that the chain actually offers customers the option to add a float to pretty much any of its drinks. The add-on is essentially just an extra shot of syrup that sits on top of the beverage, but you can choose from a huge variety of flavors. You'll also get a full portion, or "scoop," of that flavor, rather than just a little bit added along with any other syrups in the drink.