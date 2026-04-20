The Best Italian Restaurant In Illinois Is This Chicago Eatery Famous For Its Charcuterie

When you walk into a shop supposedly known for donuts, you want to see hot oil vats and a display case filled with freshly glazed pastries. It only makes sense, then, that when you walk into a restaurant whose claim to fame comes from cured meats, said meats are at the focus of branding. That's exactly the situation at the Italian charcuterie-focused spot Lardon, located in Chicago, Illinois, which has garnered the attention of the Michelin Guide for four years in a row.

While scouting the best Italian restaurant in every state, we came across Lardon. The Chicago-based operation is open all day and focuses on farm-fresh ingredients in a swanky, historic building from the heart of Logan Square. Lardon's charcuterie selection is renowned for artisanal cheeses and meats cured directly in the restaurant itself.

Guests can enjoy a carefully curated charcuterie board arranged with breads, nuts, and fruits, along with specialty cheeses such as Petite Camembert and Dunbarton Blue and paired with meats like Salame Calabrese and Fromage des Tête that have been cured in-house for anywhere from a few months to over a year. Lardon's head chefs blend traditional techniques with a modern, Midwestern flair to create charcuterie boards that guests adore.