The Best Italian Restaurant In Illinois Is This Chicago Eatery Famous For Its Charcuterie
When you walk into a shop supposedly known for donuts, you want to see hot oil vats and a display case filled with freshly glazed pastries. It only makes sense, then, that when you walk into a restaurant whose claim to fame comes from cured meats, said meats are at the focus of branding. That's exactly the situation at the Italian charcuterie-focused spot Lardon, located in Chicago, Illinois, which has garnered the attention of the Michelin Guide for four years in a row.
While scouting the best Italian restaurant in every state, we came across Lardon. The Chicago-based operation is open all day and focuses on farm-fresh ingredients in a swanky, historic building from the heart of Logan Square. Lardon's charcuterie selection is renowned for artisanal cheeses and meats cured directly in the restaurant itself.
Guests can enjoy a carefully curated charcuterie board arranged with breads, nuts, and fruits, along with specialty cheeses such as Petite Camembert and Dunbarton Blue and paired with meats like Salame Calabrese and Fromage des Tête that have been cured in-house for anywhere from a few months to over a year. Lardon's head chefs blend traditional techniques with a modern, Midwestern flair to create charcuterie boards that guests adore.
Visit for the charcuterie, stay for the sandwiches
Lardon opened in 2021 by Steve Lewis and Meadowlark Hospitality, a concept restaurant meant to complement the beauty of a century-old building. Much of the historic building was salvaged during renovations, such as the honeycomb tiles and original brick walls, which many note only adds to the appeal of the space. The name itself is also an homage to the restaurant's specialty: pork. (In case you were wondering, here's what lardons really are.)
Given the restaurant's dedication to the craft, Lardon has been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for the past four years in a row and is currently working on securing its fifth. By morning, the Chicago-based operation is a bistro serving coffee and pastries alongside its charcuterie, but by afternoon, the kitchen transforms into a charcuterie-focused space, serving Italian sandwiches, salads, and wines alongside that famous charcuterie.
When compiling our list of the 22 must-try Reuben sandwiches across the U.S., we noted that Lardon's offering is "worth your while." Beyond that, the restaurant offers a cured-meat-heavy brunch on the weekends, as well as a prix fixe dinner with more of that in-house, Italian good stuff. If you have a hankering for charcuterie in the Windy City, don't miss out on Lardon.