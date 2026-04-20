Make A 'Phenomenal' Breakfast With Your Texas Roadhouse Leftovers

Once you've got a couple of Texas Roadhouse rolls in your possession, you can use them to make French toast however you prefer. For the best texture, leave them out overnight so they dry up a bit. Whether you choose to make a French toast bake in the oven or a traditional on-the-stove vibe, you'll find that the rolls are adaptable and tasty under most circumstances.

You'll want to make sure to bring home some cinnamon butter to spread on top for the ultimate Texas Roadhouse leftover breakfast. If you forget, making your own is simple enough, requiring just cinnamon, butter, honey, salt, and powdered sugar. Get creative with toppings, too; baked apples are an excellent choice since they pair well with cinnamon butter, but you could also go with something a bit more sweet and simple, like homemade whipped cream or a dusting of powdered sugar.

For a more filling breakfast, feel free to put your other Texas Roadhouse leftovers, like steak, to good use. One of the best ways to eat leftover steak is for breakfast, where you can enjoy it alongside scrambled or fried eggs, in an omelet, or in a breakfast burrito. In addition to leftover steak, Texas Roadhouse's steak fries would make an excellent side to your ultimate leftover breakfast. Heat them up and sprinkle them with your favorite fry seasoning blend. Once you've devoured everything, you'll never worry about ordering too much food at Texas Roadhouse again.