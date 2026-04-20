Make A 'Phenomenal' Breakfast With Your Texas Roadhouse Leftovers
Texas Roadhouse is known for its large portions, and unless you're dining with a crowd (or an especially big appetite), you might find yourself with lots of leftovers. The number one mistake you can make at Texas Roadhouse is leaving those leftovers on the table. While some items might not be as delicious upon reheating, there are a few ways to reconstruct Texas Roadhouse staples into next-day breakfast delights — and one the very best ways to elevate leftover rolls is by making French toast.
Texas Roadhouse's iconic dinner rolls are well-loved by all who enter the establishment. They're sweet, soft, and buttery, and when paired with cinnamon butter, they're truly the perfect way to start your meal. While leftovers aren't very likely, on the off-chance that you do have one or two rolls left upon settling the tab, save them for tomorrow's breakfast. This genius idea comes from Reddit, where one alleged former Texas Roadhouse employee shared tips and insight on the restaurant's food, including this one. They call this hack "phenomenal," and from the looks of it, we don't disagree.
Leftover French toast is just the beginning of Texas Roadhouse breakfast possibilities
Once you've got a couple of Texas Roadhouse rolls in your possession, you can use them to make French toast however you prefer. For the best texture, leave them out overnight so they dry up a bit. Whether you choose to make a French toast bake in the oven or a traditional on-the-stove vibe, you'll find that the rolls are adaptable and tasty under most circumstances.
You'll want to make sure to bring home some cinnamon butter to spread on top for the ultimate Texas Roadhouse leftover breakfast. If you forget, making your own is simple enough, requiring just cinnamon, butter, honey, salt, and powdered sugar. Get creative with toppings, too; baked apples are an excellent choice since they pair well with cinnamon butter, but you could also go with something a bit more sweet and simple, like homemade whipped cream or a dusting of powdered sugar.
For a more filling breakfast, feel free to put your other Texas Roadhouse leftovers, like steak, to good use. One of the best ways to eat leftover steak is for breakfast, where you can enjoy it alongside scrambled or fried eggs, in an omelet, or in a breakfast burrito. In addition to leftover steak, Texas Roadhouse's steak fries would make an excellent side to your ultimate leftover breakfast. Heat them up and sprinkle them with your favorite fry seasoning blend. Once you've devoured everything, you'll never worry about ordering too much food at Texas Roadhouse again.