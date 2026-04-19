The Subtle Appliance Choice That Makes Any Kitchen Feel Custom
We'd all love the look of a custom kitchen without the eye-watering cost of a full renovation, but that's just not realistic, even if you're following Tasting Table's tips for a DIY kitchen remodel. However, there is one surprisingly powerful upgrade that won't require taking out a second mortgage, and that is a counter-depth refrigerator. Sounds a bit anti-climactic, but the difference can instantly make a kitchen look more polished, streamlined, and intentionally designed. Tasting Table spoke with Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio and a celebrated interior designer, who knows exactly how to give your kitchen an upgraded look for less.
If you're wondering just what exactly makes a fridge "counter depth," Kelly explains, "A counter-depth refrigerator is designed to align more closely with the depth of surrounding cabinetry, creating a cleaner, more streamlined look." Most kitchen counters are about 24 to 25 inches deep, while a standard, full-size fridge sticks out about six inches past that. Sounds minor, but it really does make a difference. Kelly elaborates, "From a design perspective, it helps the kitchen feel intentional and custom, as the appliance sits more flush rather than projecting into the space, allowing cabinetry and materials to take center stage."
This streamlined visual effect is why designers often recommend counter-depth refrigerators for buyers craving that built-in, custom-made look. Integrated appliances are also one of the kitchen upgrades that will actually increase the value of your home.
Counter-depth refrigerators are for lovers of clean lines
This streamlined appearance will also make your kitchen appear larger. When appliances are jutting out into a room, they can subtly interrupt the flow and make walkways feel narrower. If you're living that big city life with an apartment-sized galley kitchen, this tweak makes a noticeable difference. Another benefit is how well counter-depth refrigerators work in kitchen designs that are all about clean lines. Kelly explains: "This approach works beautifully in transitional, contemporary, and modern kitchens where clean lines and visual continuity are key." Looking at you, lovers of Scandinavian-inspired, sleek, minimalist kitchens.
Of course, there's a trade-off here: storage and capacity. Because counter-depth fridges are shallower, they usually offer less total storage space than a full-depth model. Kelly agrees, suggesting, "Homeowners should consider that counter-depth models typically offer slightly less interior capacity than standard-depth refrigerators, and careful planning is required to ensure proper fit and functionality — especially for larger households or those who prioritize storage."
Price is another factor to consider. Counter-depth fridges typically cost more because they're considered a premium design option. It comes down to what's more important to you: do you want your kitchen to look like a celebrity chef designed it, or do you have a large family and need to pack in Costco bulk items all day, every day? No matter your preference, swapping out a refrigerator is one way to do a "slow renovation" of your kitchen.