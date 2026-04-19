The Subtle Appliance Choice That Makes Any Kitchen Feel Custom

We'd all love the look of a custom kitchen without the eye-watering cost of a full renovation, but that's just not realistic, even if you're following Tasting Table's tips for a DIY kitchen remodel. However, there is one surprisingly powerful upgrade that won't require taking out a second mortgage, and that is a counter-depth refrigerator. Sounds a bit anti-climactic, but the difference can instantly make a kitchen look more polished, streamlined, and intentionally designed. Tasting Table spoke with Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio and a celebrated interior designer, who knows exactly how to give your kitchen an upgraded look for less.

If you're wondering just what exactly makes a fridge "counter depth," Kelly explains, "A counter-depth refrigerator is designed to align more closely with the depth of surrounding cabinetry, creating a cleaner, more streamlined look." Most kitchen counters are about 24 to 25 inches deep, while a standard, full-size fridge sticks out about six inches past that. Sounds minor, but it really does make a difference. Kelly elaborates, "From a design perspective, it helps the kitchen feel intentional and custom, as the appliance sits more flush rather than projecting into the space, allowing cabinetry and materials to take center stage."

This streamlined visual effect is why designers often recommend counter-depth refrigerators for buyers craving that built-in, custom-made look. Integrated appliances are also one of the kitchen upgrades that will actually increase the value of your home.