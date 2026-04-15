Starbucks' New Menu Items Have Customers Calling The Chain 'Desperate'
A sneak peek of Starbucks' upcoming summer 2026 lineup has a lot of people questioning the direction of the company. Starbucks' new CEO, Brian Niccol, announced the "back to Starbucks" plan in 2025. Part of that was supposed to be about getting back to what people originally liked about Starbucks, which involved a push to simplify the menu. The intention was to improve the quality and the workload baristas faced, and to refocus on its identity as a coffee company after years of pushing trendy drinks like the Unicorn Frappuccino.
Yet, in summer 2026, Starbucks is planning to drop another rainbow colored fruit drink with popping boba. The upcoming drink is called the Tropical Butterfly Refresher, which will come in passionfruit and guava flavors, with mango-pineapple flavored pearls. It's presented with a vivid purple top, courtesy of a butterfly pea flower infusion. However, instead of excitement, the new drink has only seemed to confuse and infuriate some of its customers. Over on Reddit, u/Radiant_Cry1191 simply stated, "Starbucks is ruining their company at this point."
The consensus across the rest of the Reddit thread is that the Tropical Butterfly Refresher seems like a random bid to jump on a trend. "I don't like this new era. It's giving desperate to stay relevant and trendy," said u/No_Swordfish1752 in a response. Another user, u/Just7hrsold, noted, "Starbucks loves to chase trends but they are at best several months behind if not years."
Starbucks new Tropical Butterfly Refresher is inspiring mockery
While not every Starbucks fan is quite that frustrated, there is a shocking lack of excitement for the Tropical Butterfly Refresher compared to the usual hype for its seasonal flavors. In the comments under an Instagram post by @markie_devo that announced the upcoming drink lineup, people were annoyed that old favorites would not return, with lots of people lamenting the lack of Summer-Berry Refreshers. One highly upvoted comment from @liane_solecki stated, "We want NEW COFFEE drinks!!! Enough with the refreshers!!!!" Although not everyone was totally bummed, as one user, @dessertland_20, pushed back against the negativity in a comment that said, "I've had a drink with Butterfly Pea Flower and it's good."
There is another side to the disappointment that @doubleshotdani touched on when they simply noted, "I know the baristas are tired." Employees are also taking the new lineup as a sign that the company has lost its way, along with being frustrated at the increasing amount of ingredients that pack its already crowded stores. In one Reddit thread, u/Irish_Bonatone said, "We've lost the plot as a company." Others chimed in. "We are a sugar/matcha company now," wrote u/Slight_Target_4399. "I feel like they used to come up with new coffee drinks that really highlighted the coffee but now it seems like they create drinks with the intention of wanting 13 year olds to post them on Instagram," wrote u/toboli8.
Meanwhile, on another angry Reddit thread, u/kdddun stated, "My store is so small but still so busy . I have NO SPACE FOR THIS STUFF." People agreed, and u/Audiaim added, "Corporate executives are completely disconnected from operational reality." The story remains to be told on how the Tropical Butterfly Refreshers will sell, but they aren't off to a great start.