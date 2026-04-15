Starbucks' New Menu Items Have Customers Calling The Chain 'Desperate'

A sneak peek of Starbucks' upcoming summer 2026 lineup has a lot of people questioning the direction of the company. Starbucks' new CEO, Brian Niccol, announced the "back to Starbucks" plan in 2025. Part of that was supposed to be about getting back to what people originally liked about Starbucks, which involved a push to simplify the menu. The intention was to improve the quality and the workload baristas faced, and to refocus on its identity as a coffee company after years of pushing trendy drinks like the Unicorn Frappuccino.

Yet, in summer 2026, Starbucks is planning to drop another rainbow colored fruit drink with popping boba. The upcoming drink is called the Tropical Butterfly Refresher, which will come in passionfruit and guava flavors, with mango-pineapple flavored pearls. It's presented with a vivid purple top, courtesy of a butterfly pea flower infusion. However, instead of excitement, the new drink has only seemed to confuse and infuriate some of its customers. Over on Reddit, u/Radiant_Cry1191 simply stated, "Starbucks is ruining their company at this point."

The consensus across the rest of the Reddit thread is that the Tropical Butterfly Refresher seems like a random bid to jump on a trend. "I don't like this new era. It's giving desperate to stay relevant and trendy," said u/No_Swordfish1752 in a response. Another user, u/Just7hrsold, noted, "Starbucks loves to chase trends but they are at best several months behind if not years."