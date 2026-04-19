This Iconic NYC Steakhouse Beloved By Old Hollywood Stars Has Big Expansion Plans
With all of the restaurants scattered across the culinary treasure trove that is New York City, there really aren't that many old classics left. Sure, you can still get your pastrami at Katz's and grab a beer (or two) at McSorley's, and Balthazar will always have steak frites for the taking, but as far as a good old-fashioned NYC steakhouse? The options are pretty limited. But there is one star-studded eatery still fighting the good fight, and the owners even have plans in place for expansion: Delmonico's.
Located right in the heart of the Financial District, Delmonico's has been serving top quality steaks and stiff martinis to New Yorkers since all the way back in 1837. The legendary steakhouse is known for popularizing Delmonico steak, a tender, heavily-marbled cut favored for its rich flavor profile and budget-friendly price. Delmonico's is also known for its star-studded clientele, which has included presidents like Abraham Lincoln, literary giants like Mark Twain, royalty, and every big name in Hollywood from Frank Sinatra to Marilyn Monroe.
The name Delmonico's isn't trademarked, so various businesses have used it over the years, but the original restaurant has only ever operated in one location on Beaver Street. However, there are reportedly plans in place for a second Delmonico's in Manhattan. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Delmonico's Hospitality Group is eyeing a space in Midtown with even more private dining rooms for parties and corporate lunches.
The new Delmonico's
Delmonico's is currently operated by Dennis Turcinovic, who told Restaurant Business that his group is hoping to open the new location sometime in 2027. Not much has been shared about the plans, but it will apparently span over 11,000 square feet, and the kitchen will be operated by Executive Chef Adam Plitt. We don't yet know if the menu will be the same or what the interiors will be like, but we can only assume there will be just as much of a buzz around the new spot as the old one.
We can expect steaks, and if the original Delmonico's menu is anything to go by, that might entail its namesake as well as a plethora of other options like a 22-ounce dry-aged bone-in ribeye, a Wagyu cote de boeuf, and a 36-ounce Porterhouse for two. Delmonico's is also known for popularizing other iconic dishes like lobster Newburg and eggs Benedict, which the restaurant claims to have invented in the 1860s.
Before that, the brothers who founded the business sold pastries, fine coffee, liquors, and cigars. They eventually opened one of the first fine dining establishments in the country, which came equipped with private dining rooms and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar. Eventually, the steak that would put the restaurant on the map — so much so that even expansion nearly 200 years later can cause a stir.