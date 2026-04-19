This Iconic NYC Steakhouse Beloved By Old Hollywood Stars Has Big Expansion Plans

With all of the restaurants scattered across the culinary treasure trove that is New York City, there really aren't that many old classics left. Sure, you can still get your pastrami at Katz's and grab a beer (or two) at McSorley's, and Balthazar will always have steak frites for the taking, but as far as a good old-fashioned NYC steakhouse? The options are pretty limited. But there is one star-studded eatery still fighting the good fight, and the owners even have plans in place for expansion: Delmonico's.

Located right in the heart of the Financial District, Delmonico's has been serving top quality steaks and stiff martinis to New Yorkers since all the way back in 1837. The legendary steakhouse is known for popularizing Delmonico steak, a tender, heavily-marbled cut favored for its rich flavor profile and budget-friendly price. Delmonico's is also known for its star-studded clientele, which has included presidents like Abraham Lincoln, literary giants like Mark Twain, royalty, and every big name in Hollywood from Frank Sinatra to Marilyn Monroe.

The name Delmonico's isn't trademarked, so various businesses have used it over the years, but the original restaurant has only ever operated in one location on Beaver Street. However, there are reportedly plans in place for a second Delmonico's in Manhattan. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Delmonico's Hospitality Group is eyeing a space in Midtown with even more private dining rooms for parties and corporate lunches.