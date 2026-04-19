The Best Way To Skewer Shrimp To Lock In Maximum Flavor On The Grill
Whether you're preparing a seafood feast or mixing up your backyard barbecue with an additional crustacean offering, there's nothing like a succulent skewer of grilled shrimp. No matter what marinade you're using, it's important to ensure proper coverage on your shrimp while it cooks on the grill. Keeping your crustaceans comfortably crowded on the skewer is the ideal method for maintaining maximum mouthwatering flavor.
Nesting each piece closely is the best way to both avoid rubbery textures and keep excess marinade from slipping through the gaps. This keeps your grilled shrimp moist, extra flavorful, and allows for cooking quickly and efficiently. It's important to note that this technique also gives a more tender and juicy bite to your shrimp, rather than providing a charred and crisp finish that spacing them out will achieve.
When preparing your skewers, aim for the center of each shrimp, and rotate between heads and tails with every piece to keep them as tightly packed together as possible. As with any grilling, it's imperative to keep a close eye on your shrimp skewers so that they don't overcook. It should take roughly two minutes per side for the shrimp skewers to fully cook. Keep an eye out for doneness when the raw pieces turn pink and curl slightly. If you want to make flipping your grilled shrimp even easier, simply double up the skewers and follow the same crowding method.
Tips for accenting your grilled shrimp skewers
There are a myriad of marinades and seasonings that will spice up grilled shrimp, allowing you to customize both the flavors of your seafood skewers and any accompanying side dishes. For example, you can make a simple batch of five-ingredient garlic shrimp kabobs with a marinade of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, minced garlic, and freshly chopped parsley. Pair this with a rice pilaf, green salad, or even a rich tomato soup.
If you're making sweet and spicy gochujang shrimp skewers, try pairing them with a bowl of savory soba noodles, steamed brown or white rice, or a marinated cucumber salad. Beyond flavor, keep texture in mind when choosing your sides and, if you've already got the grill fired up, consider making other go-withs that you can also prepare on the grill.
In lieu of threading up skewers with both shrimp and vegetables, keep these ingredients separate in the interest of their respective cooking times. Let your juicy grilled shrimp skewers rest, while you throw some portobello mushroom steaks or a batch of thickly-sliced squash on the grill. Any way you choose to serve your shrimp, keeping shrimp crowded on skewers will ensure a delicious, succulent dish that you can customize with all your favorite flavors.