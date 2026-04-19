The Best Way To Skewer Shrimp To Lock In Maximum Flavor On The Grill

Whether you're preparing a seafood feast or mixing up your backyard barbecue with an additional crustacean offering, there's nothing like a succulent skewer of grilled shrimp. No matter what marinade you're using, it's important to ensure proper coverage on your shrimp while it cooks on the grill. Keeping your crustaceans comfortably crowded on the skewer is the ideal method for maintaining maximum mouthwatering flavor.

Nesting each piece closely is the best way to both avoid rubbery textures and keep excess marinade from slipping through the gaps. This keeps your grilled shrimp moist, extra flavorful, and allows for cooking quickly and efficiently. It's important to note that this technique also gives a more tender and juicy bite to your shrimp, rather than providing a charred and crisp finish that spacing them out will achieve.

When preparing your skewers, aim for the center of each shrimp, and rotate between heads and tails with every piece to keep them as tightly packed together as possible. As with any grilling, it's imperative to keep a close eye on your shrimp skewers so that they don't overcook. It should take roughly two minutes per side for the shrimp skewers to fully cook. Keep an eye out for doneness when the raw pieces turn pink and curl slightly. If you want to make flipping your grilled shrimp even easier, simply double up the skewers and follow the same crowding method.